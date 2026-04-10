Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron Steps Up To Earn Huge Win Against Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of their most important performances of the season, dismantling the Golden State Warriors behind a masterclass from LeBron James. From the opening tip, the Lakers controlled the tempo and overwhelmed Golden State with efficiency and defense.

LeBron orchestrated everything, but what made this win especially impressive was the collective effort – five starters scoring in double figures and multiple role players stepping up in key moments. Against a team known for its firepower, the Lakers dominated. Here are the player ratings.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 11-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

LeBron was in full control from start to finish, picking apart the defense and easily proving he is the best player on the floor in the absence of Stephen Curry. His scoring came efficiently, but it was his playmaking that truly separated him – constantly finding open shooters and keeping the offense flowing. Add in defensive activity and leadership, and this was a vintage, all-around performance from The King.

Jake LaRavia: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-7 FG, 4-5 3PT, 31 MIN

LaRavia was a (refreshing) revelation in this one. Nearly perfect from the field and lights-out from deep, he provided a massive offensive spark while contributing across the board. His energy, hustle, and defensive playmaking made him one of the most impactful players on the floor.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 9-11 FG, 3-4 FT, 31 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated inside with efficiency, finishing strong around the rim and taking advantage of mismatches. He didn’t need a high volume to be effective, and his presence in the paint gave the Lakers a reliable interior scoring option.

Luke Kennard: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 1 TOV, 6-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT, 32 MIN

Kennard’s playmaking was a major storyline. Eight assists and four steals highlight how impactful he was beyond scoring. He controlled possessions, made smart reads, and played one of his most complete games of the season.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT, 30 MIN

Rui Hachimura quietly made his presence felt, especially on the defensive end with three steals. While his scoring wasn’t ultra-efficient, he knocked down timely shots and played within the flow. His activity and effort helped set the tone defensively.

Nick Smith Jr.: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4-5 FG, 4-5 3PT, 11 MIN

Nick Smith Jr. provided an immediate impact. His shooting ability from deep was on full display, quickly leading to a momentum shift. In a short amount of time, he was efficient and confident.

Bronny James: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 20 MIN

Bronny delivered a solid, well-rounded performance. He scored efficiently, played with confidence, and made an impact defensively. Still room to clean up turnovers, but this was a strong showing.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 26 MIN

While Vanderbilt’s playmaking ability and rebounding contributed to the game, it was his turnovers contributed to a lower grade. His presence on defense contributed to a higher grade.

Drew Timme: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8 MIN

Timme made the most of his short stint, showing touch and good instincts offensively. Solid production in limited minutes.

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 5 MIN

Kleber was just a body out there, recording zero stats besides a single rebound.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 4 MIN

Too little time on the floor to fairly evaluate.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 6 MIN

Thiero was unproductive on the court, but he only had six minutes.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Though not on the court long, Bufkin was able to demonstrate his talent as a playmaker.