JJ Redick Sends An Optimistic Message About The Lakers’ Future After Victory Against Warriors

After a much-needed victory over the Warriors, JJ Redick shared an optimistic outlook on the Lakers' future.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a much-needed 119-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, helping them improve to 51-29 for the season. Despite seeing several key players out of the lineup, the Purple and Gold rallied together, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

Although the Lakers won this bout against the Warriors, the team remained fourth in the West. Still, during his postgame media availability, Lakers head coach JJ Redick found some reason to be optimistic about his team’s chances moving forward.

“Tonight was a spirit game for all of us. To have the right spirit, to be all in. I thought we did that,” Redick stated.

“I would say I’m not surprised because we have, you know, been on hikes all season long and gotten lost in the woods, and nobody thinks we’re going to be rescued. We find a path, and we get back to the meadow and find civilization.”

“We’re going to be OK,” he added. “That’s what our group is, and I think we’ve all just embraced that, and we just have to find it now with this group, and tonight was a step in finding that path with this group.”

Los Angeles is already geared to make an appearance in the playoffs. With two games left in the regular season, the Lakers would do well to make the most of their upcoming matchups to build some momentum and confidence ahead of the postseason.

 

LeBron James Acknowledges The Lakers’ Concerns

While the Lakers will be looking forward to making an appearance in the playoffs, it is apparent that there will be some glaring absences in the roster. With both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined for an extended period, the Purple and Gold will be heading into the postseason with a heavily depleted rotation.

Although the win against the Warriors called for some celebration, LeBron James acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead without Doncic and Reaves. While speaking with the California Post’s Melissa Rohlin, he stated:

“This current iteration of the group is all we have right now, so we have to play and make the most of it. But at the end of the day, in the back of our minds, front of our minds, and sides, we’re still thinking about Luka and AR. That’s just human nature.”

“Those guys mean so much to our team. What are you now gonna do? Be like, okay, all right, move on?  That’s not been our team. That’s not how we built our team over this season,” he continued. “Our chemistry was at such a high, so it’s not like you just forget about those guys.”

The Lakers were among the hottest teams in the NBA in March. With Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level, L.A. ended the month with a 15-2 record, emerging as a genuine title contender.

Now, with both Reaves and Doncic sidelined, the task of carrying the team has fallen on a 41-year-old LeBron James’ shoulders.

Still, things may be looking up for the Purple and Gold. With JJ Redick sharing updates on Doncic and Reaves’ recovery, the Lakers may have a sliver of hope that could keep their postseason dreams alive.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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