Anthony Davis Thought Lakers Could Win It All This Year Before Injuries To Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves

Anthony Davis may no longer be donning the Purple and Gold, but he’s still a believer in their success. Or, at least, he was until their latest bout of injuries.

In a chat with Draymond Green on his self-named podcast, Wizards big man Anthony Davis chimed in on the NBA’s contenders this season. While he initially listed teams like the Thunder and Celtics, he also gave a shout-out to his former team as he expressed grief over their recent setbacks.

“Obviously, OKC, they’re the champs, a well-oiled machine,” said Davis. “They have to be the favorites no matter what happens. The way JT [Jayson Tatum] has come back, I didn’t expect it. The way he’s come back and has never missed a beat, and he came back early. That’s not supposed to happen. You kind of automatically, from the East, put Boston in there, because of what JB is doing. Joe Mazulla has these guys playing extremely well. I had the Lakers until this Luka and Austin thing happened. That’s just tough on them. Also, I’m not sure when Cade is coming back, but Detroit. Denver, always. As long as they got big fella over there, they always have a chance. My sleeper team, and I don’t know if they can do it this year, but I know they’re tough to beat: San Antonio.”

There was a time when Anthony Davis would have counted his team among the contenders, but that time is not now. After his trade to the Mavericks, and then to the Wizards, he’s currently out of action for a team with no playoff hopes as he recoups his health and durability for the 2026-27 season.

As he has watched and observed the playing field from the sidelines, Davis has noticed a few teams stand above the rest. First is the defending champions, who clearly have AD’s respect. They have been running the league since opening night, and currently boast the NBA’s best record at 63-16. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are feared for good reason, and they will be a tough fight in the playoffs.

Initially, the Celtics came in as major underdogs to win the East, but the elevation of Jaylen Brown has changed things. With averages of 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 34.4% shooting from three, Brown has put the Cs on his back this season, and the return of Jayson Tatum has put them squarely in the title mix. Anthony Davis knows better than to count them out.

Then there’s the Lakers, who looked like a legitimate contender not long ago. With a big three, a brilliant coach, and a deep supporting cast, they had all the necessary parts to win multiple playoff series. But after losing their top two scorers (Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic), not even Davis can keep faith in their title chances. As much as JJ Redick will try to adjust, they just don’t have the time or the personnel to salvage their season.

So, that leaves the Spurs and Nuggets as the biggest challengers to Oklahoma City in the West. According to Davis, both teams have the talent and star power to get the job done, and they have the records to show for it. The Spurs, in particular, have the advantage of Victor Wembanyama, who is AD’s current pick to win MVP.

Finally, besides the Spurs, Nuggets, Celtics, and Thunder, Davis identified the Pistons as a major title threat. That’s assuming Cade Cunningham stays healthy, but he returned today to drop 13 points in 25 minutes. In the end, while much work needs to be done, there are multiple teams in the title race this season, and only time will tell which one comes out on top.