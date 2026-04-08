Cade Cunningham Speaks On 65-Game Rule And Potential Appeal For Exception Amid MVP Debate

Cade Cunningham makes his feelings clear on the 65-game rule amid the viral debate over his eligibility for postseason awards.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham, who had suffered from a left lung pneumothorax, returned to action tonight after missing 11 consecutive games in the Pistons’ 137-111 win over the Bucks at home. He finished the game with 13 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds while shooting 6-11 from the field (54.5 FG%) and 1-2 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

Following the game, Cunningham spoke to the media and addressed the rampant debate on the 65-game rule that came into the spotlight when it was confirmed that the Pistons star could miss out on any postseason honors due to an arguably irrational rule.

However, unlike what most would have expected, instead of opposing the 65-game rule, Cunningham showed support for it.

“I feel a lot of different ways about it. I think what they were trying to do with it is have superstars play and not sit out just to rest, because fans pay a lot of money to come watch us play games, so I have a lot of respect for that.”

“I know a lot of fans come to watch me play, and I make sure I’m available, and I give them a show when they come out. I respect the rule; I think it’s a good rule in that way,” said Cunningham in his initial remarks about the 65-game rule.

“But it’s tough for me right now this year because I did a lot of work to be in consideration for the awards and All-NBA and all of that stuff. So I’m in a tough spot, but it’ll all play out how it’s supposed to play out. I’m just trying to do my best to help my team win.”

“I’m hearing all of this stuff about exceptions and all of that stuff, but I don’t know how all of that stuff works, so I just keep doing my job, day-by-day, whatever comes will come, whatever is meant to be will be,” concluded Cunningham.

While it is clear that Cunningham is focused on rehabbing his way back to full strength since the playoffs are around the corner, his agents should be the ones looking into this potential appeal for his consideration in postseason awards.

Even though this rule is intended to be iron-clad, there is an “extraordinary circumstances challenge” that exists in the collective bargaining agreement that would allow an independent arbitrator to decide the outcome of Cunningham’s decision if he decides to appeal.

Cunningham was injured five minutes into a fixture against the Wizards in March and thus has only 61 official games (20+ minutes played) despite playing in 62. He needs to play in one of the remaining two games for the Pistons to qualify for an appeal for this exception.

But assuming that he will play in both, he needs an arbitrator to allow his inclusion in the postseason awards; if not, he would be rendered ineligible. The Pistons star is currently averaging 24.4 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while going 46.2% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

Considering that the Pistons have secured the No. 1 seed in the East, as the best player on the best team, Cunningham has a strong case to win MVP if the arbitrator allows his exception.

However, if he misses out on applying in time, or if the exception gets refused for some reason, then a highly talented player will miss out on the spot in the postseason honors that he definitely deserves, bringing a lot more scrutiny to this rule. It will be interesting to see what Cunningham and his agent decide to do from here.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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