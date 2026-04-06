Pistons Injury Update: Cade Cunningham Closing In On Return

Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham asserted himself as one of the best players in the NBA this season. While emerging as an MVP-caliber player after leading the Pistons to the best record in the East, Cunningham made a solid case for himself to be considered a favorite for the award.

Unfortunately, Cade Cunningham’s campaign was cut short after he suffered from a collapsed lung earlier in March, effectively deeming him ineligible for any end-of-season awards. While this was disheartening, ESPN’s Shams Charania recently provided a more positive update on the Pistons’ guard on “NBA Today.”

“He’s not going to play tonight, but I’m told he got an on-court workout in today. He’s going to get one over the next couple of days as well. They’re going to evaluate him every single day,” Charania stated. “Cade Cunningham is getting close to a return to action. There is optimism that he’s gonna be back before the season is over, potentially before the playoffs. They have three games left after tonight, but he is in a return-to-play protocol now.”

Given how vital Cade Cunningham has been to the Pistons’ success this season, his sudden injury raised concerns about Detroit’s chances of remaining at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Despite this, the Pistons showed tremendous resilience, clinching the top seed with a 57-21 record, securing their position heading into the postseason.

Hence, even though it is unlikely for Cunningham to return in time to close out the regular season and meet the eligibility criterion for the end-of-season awards, the Pistons will look forward to having him back all the same.

Cade Cunningham’s Return Would Be A Massive Boost To The Pistons

It goes without saying that having Cade Cunningham back in the rotation would be a massive boost to the Detroit Pistons’ chances as a title contender. In light of the season he has had and the team’s overall development, the Pistons may be able to reassert their status as a genuine title contender.

This season, Cunningham very evidently took another step toward growing in stature as a superstar. Along with averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game this year, Cunningham helped Detroit log a 44-17 record in 61 appearances this season, highlighting his impact on winning.

While Cade Cunningham has undoubtedly been essential for Detroit, it can be argued that the team has found a way to stay competitive without him. Aside from the 13-4 record they have enjoyed in his absence this year, in the brief time he has been away due to injury recently, the Pistons rallied behind Jalen Duren to post an 8-2 record.

While they may have fallen out of title contention following Cunningham’s injury, the Pistons’ depth is nothing to scoff at. Now, with the superstar on the verge of returning in time for the postseason, the battle to make it out of the East could become far more interesting.