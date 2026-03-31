Pistons Player Ratings: Duren Dominates With 31 on Near-Perfect Shooting In Blowout Win Over Raptors

The Detroit Pistons continued their winning ways after an impressive 127-116 victory thanks to a superstar-level performance from All-Star Jalen Duren.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This was a complete offensive clinic from the Detroit Pistons. From the opening possession, they overwhelmed the Toronto Raptors with efficiency, pace, and physicality, shooting an elite 60.3% from the field and a scorching 56.5% from three.

Detroit controlled the structure of the game, matching Toronto’s ball movement while punishing mistakes with ruthless execution. The Pistons led virtually wire-to-wire, and behind a dominant interior performance from Jalen Duren, this quickly turned into a one-sided statement win.

 

Jalen Duren: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 12-13 FG, 7-7 FT, 35 MIN

Jalen Duren was unstoppable. Nearly flawless from the field, he imposed his will in the paint, finishing through contact and controlling the interior. Every touch felt like a guaranteed bucket, and his physical presence set the tone early. This wasn’t just efficiency – it was dominance.

 

Daniss Jenkins: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 5-9 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 9-9 FT, 37 MIN

Jenkins delivered one of his most complete performances, balancing scoring aggression with playmaking control. He attacked gaps, got to the line consistently, and knocked down perimeter shots when needed. His ability to manage the offense while contributing efficiently as a scorer gave Detroit another dimension.

 

Duncan Robinson: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 5-8 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 29 MIN

Duncan Robinson’s shooting made the defense collapse. With his 5 made three-pointers, the defense had to focus on adjustments to close out to him. This created driving lanes and opened up space for Duren. This is also what elite shooting looks like within the offense.

 

Tobias Harris: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 4-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 33 MIN

Tobias Harris played the role of connector perfectly. He facilitated offense, made smart reads, and contributed efficiently without forcing his scoring. His six assists highlight how well Detroit shared the ball.

 

Caris LeVert: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2 BLK, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 19 MIN

LeVert provided good shot selection, and solidified the secondary shot creation. He was able to pick his spots without disrupting the flow and made Detroit a solid scoring option.

 

Paul Reed: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-6 FG, 13 MIN

Reed played a limited number of minutes, but was efficient, providing energy on the offensive end along with some good movement and finishing in the post. His ability from the front-court to facilitate added another level to Detroit’s offense.

 

Marcus Sasser: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 2-2 3-PT FG, 8 MIN

Sasser made the most of his minutes, knocking down shots and providing instant offense. His efficiency and confidence stood out immediately.

 

Ausar Thompson: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 2 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

Ausar Thompson really contributed with an all-round performance. It was his defense, rebounding, and playmaking where he really contributed, and yet he shot with some pretty poor offensive efficiency. Thompson really contributed to controlling the defense and offensive matchups.

 

Kevin Huerter: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 4 TOV, 2-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Kevin Huerter shot the ball well from deep. However, he was quite careless with the turnovers and his 4 turnovers were the one detrimental thing on what was otherwise a pretty solid offensive performance.

 

Ronald Holland II: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 2 REB, 0-4 FG, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Holland struggled to find offensive rhythm, but contributed defensively and on the glass. This was more about development minutes than impact.

 

Javonte Green: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 STL, 6 MIN

Green had minimal involvement but stayed active defensively in his short stint.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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