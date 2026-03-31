Wizards Announce Latest Update For Anthony Davis: Will He Play This Season?

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis hasn’t played since January 8th, but there is hope yet that he might suit up again before the end of the regular season.

The star big man, who was traded to D.C. in February, has yet to make his Wizards debut, but the latest update suggests he could be nearing a return from a months-long hiatus.

“Davis, who is out with ligament damage in his left hand, was reevaluated Monday by Dr. Steven Shin of Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” wrote the Wizards in a statement. “Davis’ recovery continues to progress as expected and is healing on schedule. He has been cleared for light contact as he progresses toward his full return. Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Anthony Davis is one of the most talented big men in the NBA, who won a championship with the Lakers back in 2020. He’s revered for his two-way impact under the rim, but frequent injuries have beset his otherwise stellar career. For Davis, staying healthy has always been a problem, and the 2025-26 campaign is no exception.

This season, the 33-year-old big man has been limited to 20 games due to various injuries. Despite averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 27.0% shooting from three, questions about Davis’ health and durability continue to linger, despite the star big man continuing to prove his worth on the court.

His latest setback is due to ligament damage in his left hand, but progress is described as steady, with Davis recently gaining clearance for light contact. It’s one of the final steps to return, but he’s still not quite ready yet. At this point, while a comeback this season is not out of the question, it seems like only a matter of time until he’s ruled out for sure.

Of course, with the Wizards sitting 14th in the East (17-58), one has to wonder if it’s even worth it for Davis to come back at all. With just seven games left to play, the Wizards are already out of playoff contention, and they don’t have much left to play for this season. Even if Davis comes back, it hardly does anything to change their current situation in the standings.

What it might do is allow Davis to gain some chemistry with his teammates before the start of next season. If he stays a Wizard through the summer, he’ll be joining Trae Young and a nice young cast of budding stars as they look to establish a new dynasty in the East. If done right, the Wizards could be in a position to be highly competitive next season, but they’ll need their stars healthy and available first.

With Davis’ track record, it’s hard to expect much from him, but the Wizards aren’t building for today anyway. In fact, with their current position, the Wizards are more likely to tank this season than try to force Davis into action for meaningless games. Instead, if they play it smart this offseason, the Wizards can set themselves up for success with a revamped roster, redefined culture, and a coaching staff tailored to the team’s success.