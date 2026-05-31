Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times & TV Channels

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will meet in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after both teams completed impressive postseason runs to reach basketball’s biggest stage. The Spurs secured their spot with a hard-fought 111-103 Game 7 victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Knicks stormed through the Eastern Conference and arrived in the Finals riding an incredible 11-game winning streak.

San Antonio owns home court advantage after finishing the regular season with 62 wins compared to New York’s 53. As a result, Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 will be played at Frost Bank Center, while Games 3, 4, and 6 shift to Madison Square Garden.

2026 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: June 3, Wednesday at San Antonio, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 2: June 5, Friday at San Antonio, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 3: June 8, Monday at New York, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 4: June 10, Wednesday at New York, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 5: June 13, Saturday at San Antonio, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 6: June 16, Tuesday at New York, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 7: June 19, Friday at San Antonio, 8:30 PM EST (ABC)

The ticket demand for this series has been absolutely massive. According to TickPick, every game in the series carries a get in price of at least $2,000.

Current NBA Finals ticket prices:

Game 1 in San Antonio: $2,015

Game 2 in San Antonio: $2,430

Game 3 in New York: $4,011

Game 4 in New York: $3,750

Game 5 in San Antonio: $3,070

Game 6 in New York: $5,244

Game 7 in San Antonio: $3,995

The high prices are not surprising considering the storylines involved.

For New York, this marks the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. The Knicks have caught fire after trailing the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the first round. Since then, they have won 11 straight playoff games, sweeping both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mike Brown’s group enters the Finals with the best offensive rating, best defensive rating, best net rating, best field goal percentage, and best three-point percentage in the entire postseason. Jalen Brunson has led the charge, while Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart have formed one of the league’s most complete starting lineups.

The Spurs have been equally impressive.

San Antonio defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in six, and then shocked the defending champion Thunder in seven games. Victor Wembanyama has cemented himself as one of the best players in basketball, while De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Julian Champagnie have all played key roles.

The teams split their regular-season meetings, with each winning at home. The Knicks also defeated the Spurs in the NBA Cup Final earlier this season, adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Now comes the biggest stage. The Knicks are chasing their first championship since 1973. The Spurs are seeking their first title since 2014 and their sixth championship overall.

One of the NBA’s longest title droughts will end. The only question left is who will be celebrating when the Larry O’Brien Trophy is finally handed out.