Thunder Could Target Evan Mobley Instead Of Joining Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2026 playoffs as defending champions and favorites to win another title. Instead, their season ended in heartbreaking fashion after a seven-game Western Conference Finals loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

That defeat has already shifted the conversation toward Oklahoma City’s offseason plans.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, league sources have long believed the Thunder are unlikely to participate in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes despite the widespread expectation that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar could be traded this summer.

“League sources have long maintained that Oklahoma City would not take part in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that will dominate the summertime conversation, but this sort of stunning finish is enough to re-spark that conversation. Nothing should be off the table when the end goal wasn’t reached.”

“There has long been chatter about the Thunder having interest in Cleveland big man Evan Mobley as well, but Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman insisted in an end-of-season news conference that Mobley wasn’t going anywhere.”

Instead, another name continues to surface around the Thunder: Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley.

Amick noted that there has been long-standing league chatter connecting Oklahoma City to Mobley, although Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman recently insisted that the All-Star big man is not available.

Still, after what Wembanyama did throughout the Western Conference Finals, it would not be surprising if the Thunder explore every possible avenue to strengthen their frontcourt. The reality is that Oklahoma City struggled to contain the Spurs’ superstar.

Despite having Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams, the Thunder never found a consistent answer for Wembanyama’s size, length, mobility, and shot-making ability. That is why both Giannis and Mobley make sense as theoretical targets.

Mobley is younger and fits Oklahoma City’s long-term timeline perfectly.

The 24-year-old averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks this season while shooting 54.6% from the field. His ability to defend multiple positions, protect the rim, and switch onto perimeter players makes him one of the NBA’s most valuable big men.

Mobley is entering Year 2 of his five-year, $269 million extension. His contract will pay him $50.1 million next season, $53.8 million in 2027-28, $57.5 million in 2028-29, and $61.2 million in 2029-30.

The Cavaliers also have major decisions looming after their disappointing playoff exit. Cleveland finished 52-30 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, but getting swept by the Knicks exposed several weaknesses on the roster.

Donovan Mitchell has publicly committed to the franchise, but trade rumors continue to surround both Mitchell and Mobley as rival executives wonder whether the Cavaliers will eventually consider a shakeup.

Compared to Giannis, Mobley offers youth and long-term flexibility. Giannis remains the better player today.

The two-time MVP averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting an incredible 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. At 31 years old, he remains one of basketball’s most dominant forces and perhaps the most physically capable player in the league when it comes to matching Wembanyama’s size, strength, athleticism, and versatility.

Giannis is currently entering Year 2 of his three-year, $186 million contract. He will earn $58.4 million next season and holds a $62.7 million player option afterward.

The Thunder certainly possesses the assets to acquire either player.

No team in basketball can realistically match Oklahoma City’s collection of draft picks, young talent, and financial flexibility. The Thunder owns 11 future first-round selections, intriguing young players, and enough trade capital to outbid any competitor.

The Giannis sweepstakes include teams such as the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers. Reports indicate Miami has already submitted an offer. The Greek Freak’s trade value also seems to have risen, with how Wemby has dominated in these playoffs.

But Oklahoma City may prefer a different path. The Thunder once looked like the franchise positioned to control the NBA’s future. Now there is an alien in San Antonio threatening that vision.

If Oklahoma City wants to build a dynasty and reclaim control of the Western Conference, adding another elite frontcourt star may become a necessity. Whether that player is Giannis Antetokounmpo or Evan Mobley could be one of the defining storylines of the entire offseason.