Former LeBron James Teammate Urges Cavs To Trade Donovan Mitchell Or Evan Mobley

After looking like a genuine contender going into the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly fell apart. With the New York Knicks overwhelmingly sweeping them, the Cavaliers face several roster concerns this summer, specifically regarding their trio of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden.

For the most part, it would seem like James Harden’s contract decision could define everything moving forward. While the same can’t be said for Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, who are bound to the team, LeBron James’ former teammate Channing Frye explained why the Cavaliers may have to move on from one of them on a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’ Show.”

“I think they need to move on from James Harden. I think they need to move on from Donovan Mitchell or the young fella [Evan Mobley],” Frye began. “One of those two. Pick one of those two… I feel like that pairing does not work. You can say it does, but it does not.”

At this point, Frye was interrupted by show host Kendrick Perkins, who noted that while the pairing of Mitchell and Mobley had the potential to work, they didn’t seem inclined to make it work.

Perkins drew parallels with the New York Knicks’ star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Although the tandem seems like a “match made in heaven” now, the initial stages weren’t as impressive. This reflects the willingness of both players to make things work, something that was lacking in Cleveland, according to Perkins.

Frye builds upon this sentiment, adding:

“I just think the difference between KAT and Brunson is that Brunson is a true No. 1. I don’t think Donovan Mitchell is a true No. 1, ‘Take you to the NBA Finals’ person… I think Mobley is a two also, personally, so you got to bring a one in now, a real one.”

Channing Frye’s comment on Donovan Mitchell’s status as a “true No. 1” seems slightly misplaced, especially in light of the season he’s had.

Along with averages of 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game during the regular season, Mitchell earned an All-Star selection, was named to the All-NBA second team, and finished seventh in MVP voting this year.

In the playoffs, Mitchell was undoubtedly the Cavs’ best performer, posting 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on 45.1% shooting from the field. Overall, Donovan Mitchell was nothing short of brilliant this season. Yet, it is hard to dispute what Frye says.

Outside of his individual brilliance, however, no team that Mitchell has been a part of has gone to the NBA Finals. Frye’s point is only validated by the fact that this year was the first time Mitchell has even been to the Conference Finals.

Still, it wouldn’t be outrageous to say that Frye is being overly critical of Mitchell.

In Game 5, Mitchell was the only Cavs player who was productive on the offensive end. Considering that this was the case for most of the ECF series, it is unfair to blame him for the team’s shortcomings.

At 29, Donovan Mitchell is in the prime years of his life. While there is truth to what Channing Frye says, it would be extremely unwise for the Cavaliers to move on from him right now. Instead, there may be a case for the Cavaliers to trade Evan Mobley instead.

Although Mobley has asserted himself as an elite defensive big with a versatile skill set, the forward wasn’t as impactful in the ECF (17.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.5 BPG).

Given that he also has a cap hit of $50.1 million next season, in accordance with Frye’s suggestion, the Cavs may see some value in packaging him in a trade to bring in a “true No. 1” like Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Overall, the Cavs will have a lot of planning to do this summer. While keeping their salary cap concerns in mind, it would be advisable for the team to begin offloading some contracts before investing in bringing in another superstar.