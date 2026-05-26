Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest About His Future With Cavs, Dodges LeBron James Reunion Question

Donovan Mitchell made it to the Conference Finals for the first time in his NBA career in 2026, but the campaign ended disappointingly nonetheless. The New York Knicks swept Mitchell’s Cleveland Cavaliers out of the playoffs with a dominant 130-93 win in Game 4 at Rocket Arena on Monday.

The nature of the series defeat once again puts the spotlight on Mitchell’s future. The 29-year-old is extension eligible this summer, and his comments in his postgame press conference indicate he isn’t thinking about leaving.

“I love it here,” Mitchell said, via the Cavaliers. “I don’t know how else to say it. I’ve said it before I signed the other extension. I love it here, and I have no doubt this group can get there. But reports are going to be reports. People are going to be people. But I’ve said the same thing. We have unfinished business.

“It’s great energy to see the city, when we got to the Conference Finals,” Mitchell continued. “Just to feel that, that’s amazing. And that’s why getting swept like this sucks because… even driving in people are going crazy. I love that. I love that about this place. The city deserves a ring, and we just got to keep going.”

There was chatter about Mitchell’s future in Cleveland almost immediately after the Cavaliers acquired him from the Utah Jazz in September 2022. It was reported he wanted to go to the Knicks, and many wondered whether he’d be interested in sticking around for too long. It turned out he did.

In July 2024, Mitchell agreed to a three-year, $150 million max extension with the Cavaliers. That included a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28, so the seven-time All-Star could potentially become a free agent next year.

So, the Cavaliers would definitely want Mitchell to put pen to paper on a deal this summer. He will become eligible to sign a four-year, $272 million extension on July 7.

Now, Mitchell does have some incentive not to sign that extension now and become a free agent in 2027. He could then sign a five-year deal worth about $350 million, as he’d have completed 10 seasons in the NBA. So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.

As for these playoffs, Mitchell wasn’t at his best. He wasn’t quite fully healthy, but at least he ended the postseason on a personal high.

Mitchell was the only Cavalier who impressed in Game 4, finishing with 31 points (9-18 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He got next to no help from his teammates and got quite animated when addressing them during a timeout.

Even if Mitchell isn’t going anywhere, you’d think some changes are coming in Cleveland. This is a good core with him, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, but it’s not good enough to win a championship.

Donovan Mitchell On LeBron James Reuniting With The Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have been linked to one big name for months now: LeBron James. James is entering free agency this summer, and a return home to Cleveland for a third stint could be on the cards. Mitchell was asked later in his presser if he would like to see the 41-year-old back on the Cavaliers.

“That is not for me,” Mitchell said. “I’m not trying to get a headline. That’s not for me. I’m not going to answer that. That’s not for me. That’s a [president] Koby Altman question. It’s a [general manager] Mike Gansey question, ’cause I know no matter what I say, no matter how I say it and how I try to navigate it, it’s going to be a thing.

“So, I’m sorry, Joe, I’m not going to give you anything,” Mitchell added. “You have to ask Koby and them. All I know is what we got in the locker room, and I go to ride with those guys every single day of the week. That’s all I got.”

James, an Akron native, began his professional career with the Cavaliers after they selected him with the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He’d spend the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise, after which he controversially left for the Miami Heat in 2010.

James then returned to the Cavaliers in 2014 and led them to their first and only NBA championship in 2016. He left again in 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers and has remained there for eight seasons.

There had been talk throughout this 2025-26 season that this would be James’ last with the Lakers. In February, it was reported that Mitchell plans to recruit him, but he wasn’t giving away anything here.

It would be great to see James back on the Cavaliers, but he’ll probably have to take a massive pay cut. How willing would he be to do that? We’ll find out soon enough.