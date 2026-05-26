Cavaliers Players Ratings: Donovan Mitchell Fights Alone In Game 4 Loss

Donovan Mitchell's heroics proved insufficient as the Cavaliers suffered a brutal 130-93 loss in Game 4, marking an end to their postseason campaign.

Siddhant Gupta
10 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Monday night’s matchup with optimism to turn things around. In light of James Harden’s confidence despite being down 3-0 and Kenny Atkinson’s comments, the Cavaliers appeared to be in good spirits. Unfortunately, this didn’t reflect how brutally outmatched they were.

The New York Knicks completed the sweep against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 130-93 victory in Game 4. After being outscored 38-26 in the first quarter, the Cavaliers still showed some promise. However, a 30-22 difference in the second quarter asserted that Cleveland made no effort to fight back.

Despite Donovan Mitchell‘s best efforts, the superstar’s individual heroics weren’t enough to compensate for the limited production from the rest of the roster. With poor performances across the board, we look at the ratings of each player who stepped on the court for Game 4.

 

Donovan Mitchell: A

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 4 TOV, 1 STL, 9-18 FG, 5-9 3PT FG, 8-10 FT, 32 MIN

Donovan Mitchell appeared to be the only Cavaliers player who showed up in Game 4. Having asserted himself as their primary option on offense, Mitchell dutifully played out his role, delivering with a solid scoring performance.

There is virtually nothing that can be said to fault Mitchell’s display outside of his four turnovers. Considering that the team shot approximately 28% from beyond the arc, Mitchell’s 5-9 shooting from three-point range was the only bright spark in Cleveland’s offense.

 

Evan Mobley: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT FG, 0-1 FT, 33 MIN

After a strong showing in Game 3, there were greater expectations for Evan Mobley to play a larger offensive role in Game 4. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case. Instead of picking up the slack from his teammates, Mobley seemingly regressed, posting only 15 points on the night.

Although he was largely efficient, shooting 7-15 from the field, his three-point shooting wasn’t very noteworthy. When also factoring in his struggles with guarding the paint, it can be argued that Mobley failed to be impactful on both ends of the floor.

 

Thomas Bryant: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4-7 FG, 2-5 3PT FG, 9 MIN

Thomas Bryant’s appearance in Game 4 was more relevant than his Game 3 performance. Although he played under nine minutes left in the game, Bryant appeared to be more effective than most players on the Cavs’ roster.

In just nine minutes of action, Bryant posted 10 points and three rebounds on an efficient 4-7 shooting from the field. While his contributions were largely meaningless in the greater scheme of things, he was certainly noteworthy.

 

James Harden: C

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 5 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 0-6 3PT FG, 8-9 FT, 33 MIN

James Harden is widely viewed as the most underwhelming playoff performer for the Cavaliers this year. While there were greater expectations for the veteran to contribute in this win-or-go-home situation, Harden effectively faded, leaving the Cavs’ offense in disarray.

Apart from his five turnovers for the game, Harden’s 0-6 shooting from beyond the arc demands specific attention. Given that a night like this only adds to his reputation as a poor playoff performer, Cleveland must take a good, hard look at its future with James Harden in the picture.

 

Jarrett Allen: C-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 3-5 FG, 26 MIN

Jarrett Allen has been effective for the Cavaliers as a physical presence in the paint. While this was largely effective against the Detroit Pistons, Allen has routinely been outplayed by Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Game 4 was no different, as Allen failed to assert himself on the rebounding glass against the Knicks’ superstar. Although the Cavaliers’ big man fulfilled his role as a rim protector and defensive anchor, notching two blocks and two rebounds apiece, his performance on the night was largely unsatisfactory.

 

Keon Ellis: C-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Keon Ellis checked into the game at a time when the Cavs still had an opportunity to turn things around. However, by the midway point in the second quarter, the Knicks’ lead had ballooned to 29 points, and all Ellis had done since stepping on the court was grab a defensive rebound and miss a three-point shot. After being subbed off in the second, he didn’t appear again until extended garbage time began in the fourth.

While Ellis showed promise as a 3-and-D wing, he fell far short of expectations in Game 4. With a box +/- rating of -20 (among the worst on the team), it is evident that Cleveland suffered when he was on the court.

 

Jaylon Tyson: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT FG, 16 MIN

Earlier in the regular season, Jaylon Tyson positioned himself as a reliable two-way option in the rotation. However, Tyson has been largely disappointing in the playoffs, and Game 4 of the ECF was no exception.

Although he had a brief burst of activity in the third quarter, in the overall scheme of things, Tyson was largely ineffective. In a must-win situation, Tyson, like most of the other Cavaliers players, failed to produce. Having shot 0-4 from beyond the arc, he couldn’t help Cleveland establish a shooting rhythm.

 

Sam Merrill: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT FG, 18 MIN

Sam Merrill has typically been one of the more reliable perimeter threats on the Cavaliers’ roster. Although he shot 1-2 from three-point range, the fact that he only attempted two shots is rather disappointing. Given that he averaged 7.2 three-pointers attempted per game in the regular season, his hesitation to participate in the offense is quite troubling.

 

Max Strus: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 2-6 FG, 1-4 3PT FG, 22 MIN

Max Strus came off a solid 13-point outing in Game 3, a positive sign for the Cavaliers, considering that he hadn’t found his groove all series long. Sadly, this optimism was crushed as Strus found himself slumping in Game 4 again.

Since returning from injury, Strus has had a tough time getting back into the swing of things. Although he made a mark defensively, his inability to contribute on offense undoubtedly harmed the Cavaliers’ chances in the playoffs.

 

Dean Wade: D-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT FG, 12 MIN

Dean Wade has typically provided solid floor spacing for the Cavaliers this season. During Game 4, however, Wade was no different from the rest of the roster, as he also struggled to get going on offense.

Having played only 12 minutes, there was very little scope for the forward to have an impact on the game. Thus, even though his two steals and one block were notable, the fact that he ended the game with a -14 rating reveals how little of an impact he had.

 

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: D-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 7 MIN

Nae’Qwan Tomlin only checked into the game in the fourth quarter. Although he earned more playing time than in the previous game and did more during that time, it wasn’t necessarily meaningful.

 

Craig Porter Jr.: D-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 3 TOV, 9 MIN

Like Tomlin, Craig Porter Jr. also checked into the game late in the fourth quarter for extended garbage time. While he looked impressive after dishing out three assists, logging three turnovers in such a short span of time is equally concerning.

 

Tyrese Proctor: D-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT FG, 9 MIN

Tyrese Proctor barely played in Game 4, logging just under nine minutes on the night. Having failed to score from beyond the arc, Proctor followed suit with the rest of the Cavaliers.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game two of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images James Harden Prides In His Defense And Says Cavaliers Are Better Than Knicks Despite 4-0 Sweep
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