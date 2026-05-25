LeBron James’ Reunion With Anthony Davis On The Cards As Wizards Reportedly Show Interest

The latest trade rumors suggest LeBron James could be headed to Washington for a reunion with Anthony Davis.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 41-year-old LeBron James is mulling over a potential 24th season in the NBA as he enters unrestricted free agency this summer. While most signs indicate that he would play for at least another season and likely run it back with the Lakers, his priority still remains to be on a championship-contending team.

Amid the rumors of two potential frontrunners in that discussion of where he goes if he leaves the Lakers, a third one has now emerged in Washington, the Wizards.

“While most of the mainstream media’s attention remains fixed on traditional destinations, the Washington Wizards are quietly positioning themselves as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James,” wrote veteran NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson in his latest report.

“The gravity of Washington’s pitch centers around Anthony Davis. It is no secret around the league that Davis and James remain incredibly close friends.”

“However, Davis has been noticeably non-committal publicly regarding his long-term desire to stay in Washington. Compounded by a desire to keep their star happy and anchored in D.C., the Wizards organization could be feeling the pressure to make a major splash. Enter Trae Young”

“Sources on Trae Young’s side tell me that the Wizards point guard has been exceptionally vocal and adamant behind closed doors, trying to convince Davis to fully commit to the franchise. Young’s pitch is simple yet aggressive: he firmly believes that with the talent already on hand—and the potential additions they can make—the Wizards can genuinely disrupt the hierarchy of an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.”

Initially, there were questions over whether Anthony Davis would stay with the Wizards in the long term. If Trae Young convinces him to stay with the Wizards, Washington would suddenly become an enticing landing destination for LeBron James to potentially compete for a championship.

The potential starting lineup with him on the Wizards, assuming they stay fully healthy, would truly be hard to compete with. Considering that they have the first overall pick for the upcoming draft, here’s what their potential starting lineup would look like.

PG: Trae Young

SG: AJ Dybantsa (the frontrunner to be the first overall pick)

SF: LeBron James

PF: Alex Sarr

C: Anthony Davis

So if LeBron James decided to leave Los Angeles, the Wizards are very well-suited to potentially be in the race to sign James and make a compelling argument for why he should head to Washington.

He spoke about the young Wizards team recently on his podcast as well, which showed that he is liking what he is seeing from this young team.

“I love the young kid from France, Sarr. Great touch and great feel for the game. Love the kid Kyshawn George as well, and the rookie Tre Johnson. They have some pieces, and for the first time in a few years, we can say that Washington has some pieces,” James said.

The duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James has already proven on the Lakers that when Davis is healthy, they can compete for a championship as they did in the 2020 Bubble. But with an aging LeBron James, replacing the backcourt talent they had with a star player like Trae Young could certainly be what a team needs to stay in contention.

At the end of the day, this postseason run for LeBron James has proven that while he can still be an elite contributor to a championship team, he is no longer capable of single-handedly carrying a team without another star player with him.

He ended this season averaging 21.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds while going 50.5% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc in 70 games played (60 games in the regular season and 10 in the playoffs).

I personally feel that James would still choose to stay close to his family in Los Angeles while playing with his son on the Lakers, since Bronny still has two more potential seasons left on his contract.

However, I would not be surprised if he decides to head to Washington. It would, in fact, be a story ending for him, just like Michael Jordan, another one of the greatest players of all time, will be retiring in their jersey.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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