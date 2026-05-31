3 Biggest Reasons The Spurs And Thunder Could Become The NBA’s Next Great Rivalry

The Spurs and Thunder already have the base for something real. It is not forced. It is not just media talk after one playoff series. It has stars, size, youth, playoff history, and a Game 7 that gave both sides a reason to remember it.

The Spurs beat the Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and seven rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander answered with 35 points and nine assists, but the Thunder were without Jalen Williams because of a left hamstring injury. That result ended the Thunder’s title defense and gave the Spurs the first major punch in what can become a long Western Conference fight.

That is the important part. This was not a random matchup between one veteran contender and one young surprise. The Thunder finished 64-18 and had the No. 1 seed in the West. The Spurs finished 62-20 and were right behind them. Both teams were already at the top of the conference, and both still have young cores that should stay in this race for years.

The rivalry has three obvious pillars: Victor Wembanyama against Chet Holmgren, Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP-level faces, and two rosters built young enough to keep meeting deep in the playoffs.

1. The Wembanyama-Holmgren Rivalry Is A Perfect Big-Man Matchup

Every great rivalry needs a matchup that fans can understand fast. This one has it.

Victor Wembanyama against Chet Holmgren is not just tall big against tall big. It is two different versions of the modern NBA center. Both can protect the rim. Both can move their feet. Both can shoot. Both can play in space. Both made the 2025-26 All-Defensive First Team, with Wembanyama and Holmgren finishing as the two leading vote-getters.

That gives the matchup real weight. It is not only about highlights or draft history. It is about two elite defensive bigs fighting over the same space in the West.

There is also real history between them that goes back years before either reached the NBA. In 2021, Holmgren led Team USA to the FIBA Under-19 World Cup title in Latvia and was named tournament MVP after averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks. Wembanyama represented France in the same event and averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.7 blocks, leading the entire tournament in blocks. The United States beat France 83-81 in the gold-medal game, with Holmgren finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while Wembanyama posted 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight blocks in the loss.

That game became one of the first major chapters in their story. Both were viewed as generational prospects. Both were competing for the unofficial title of best young big man in the world. The matchup followed them into the NBA, where comparisons never stopped. Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in 2023. Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in 2022 but missed his first season because of injury, creating even more debate about who would become the better franchise cornerstone.

The competitive edge between them has been noticeable whenever they meet. Neither player has been shy about embracing the comparisons, and both have repeatedly been asked about the other by media, scouts, and fans. When two players spend years being measured against each other at international tournaments, through the draft process, and now on contending teams in the same conference, it naturally creates tension and extra motivation every time they share the floor.

Wembanyama is already the bigger force. He finished the regular season with 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks while shooting 51.2% from the field. He is the kind of player who changes the whole geometry of a possession. Guards think twice before driving. Bigs rush finishes. Shooters release early because they know he can still get there.

Holmgren is not Wembanyama, but he is one of the few bigs who can make the matchup serious. He put up 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 55.7% from the field. He gives the Thunder rim protection, spacing, and enough length to at least meet Wembanyama above the normal release point.

That is what makes this matchup different. Most teams need to change their whole defense against Wembanyama. The Thunder can start with Holmgren and build from there. It does not mean they solve Wembanyama, because nobody really does that. But it gives them a starting point most teams don’t have.

The other side is also important. Wembanyama can attack Holmgren’s frame. He can play through contact, shoot over the top, and force Holmgren to defend without fouling. Holmgren can pull Wembanyama away from the rim, make him guard pick-and-pop actions, and test how much ground he can cover when the Thunder spread the floor.

That is rivalry material because the matchup can change each year. Wembanyama is still adding strength. Holmgren is still adding strength. Wembanyama is growing as a creator. Holmgren is growing as a playoff big. One series does not finish this conversation. It starts it.

The Game 7 result gives Wembanyama the first big win. The Spurs won the West. The Thunder went home. That gives Wembanyama the lead in the story. But Holmgren has enough talent and enough team context to come back at him. That is what the league needs. Not just one alien big dominating the conference, but another long, skilled, defensive big trying to answer him.

2. Wembanyama And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are Both MVP-Caliber Stars

The second reason this can last is simple: both teams have a real MVP-level face.

The Spurs have Wembanyama. The Thunder have Gilgeous-Alexander. That is the superstar layer. Without it, the rivalry would still be good, but not huge. With it, every playoff meeting becomes bigger.

Gilgeous-Alexander is already there. He finished the season with 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field. He won MVP again and stayed as the main engine for one of the best teams in basketball. He does not need a hot shooting night to control a game. He gets to the midrange, lives in the paint, draws fouls, and keeps the defense under pressure for four quarters.

That is why the Thunder are so hard to kill. Their offense can look slowed down, their shooters can miss, and the game can get ugly, but Gilgeous-Alexander can still get to his spots. He is not a system scorer. He is the system when the game gets tight.

Wembanyama is coming from a different place, but he is already in the same tier of impact. He controls the game with defense first, then offense. That is rare. Most MVP candidates lead with scoring, creation, or usage. Wembanyama can dominate a game by making normal shots impossible. Then he adds 25 points, spacing, rolls, post touches, and late-clock bailout shots.

That contrast is perfect. Gilgeous-Alexander is the guard with patience, handle, footwork, and touch. Wembanyama is the big with length, timing, rim protection, and impossible shot windows. One attacks the middle of the floor. The other closes it.

The Game 7 image is strong for that reason. Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points and nine assists, but the Thunder still lost. Wembanyama had 22 points and seven rebounds, but the Spurs won the series. It was not just about box-score volume. It was about which star had enough team answers around him in the final minutes.

That gives both sides something to carry forward. The Spurs can say their franchise player beat the reigning champions and reached the Finals. The Thunder can say their MVP still played at a high level while missing his second creator. Both arguments are fair. That is good for a rivalry.

There is also a real timeline point. Gilgeous-Alexander is in his prime right now. Wembanyama is still rising. That creates pressure on both sides. The Thunder need to maximize Gilgeous-Alexander’s prime before the roster gets even more expensive. The Spurs need to use Wembanyama’s rise before the rest of the league adjusts again.

That is where future playoff series can get nasty in a basketball sense. Gilgeous-Alexander will keep attacking Wembanyama’s rim protection with pace, angles, and floaters. Wembanyama will keep forcing the Thunder to make second and third reads. If both stay healthy, this can become the top superstar duel in the West.

3. Both Teams Have Young Cores Built To Stay In The West Race

Rivalries need time. One playoff series is not enough. The reason Spurs-Thunder can become something bigger is that both teams are built to stay around.

The Thunder are not an old team trying to squeeze one last run. Gilgeous-Alexander is 27. Holmgren is 24. Jalen Williams is 25. Cason Wallace is 22. Nikola Topic, Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, and other young pieces give them more depth than most contenders. The roster is getting expensive, but the basketball window is still wide.

Williams is the key swing piece. He had 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season, but injuries limited him. His left hamstring injury was a major part of the Western Conference Finals. He missed Game 7, and the Thunder badly needed his size, passing, and secondary scoring.

That is why the Thunder can look at this loss and still believe they are close. They were not healthy at the worst time. Gilgeous-Alexander had to carry too much shot creation. Holmgren had to deal with Wembanyama and the pressure of a Game 7. Wallace, Caruso, McCain, and the rest of the rotation helped, but missing Williams changed the ceiling.

The Spurs have their own young structure. Wembanyama is only 22. Stephon Castle is 21. Dylan Harper is 20. Carter Bryant is 20. Devin Vassell is still in his mid-20s. The Spurs also have De’Aaron Fox as a prime-age guard who gives them speed, rim pressure, and another creator next to Wembanyama.

That is a serious roster build. It is not just Wembanyama and random role players. Castle gave the Spurs 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this season. Fox added 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. Vassell gives shooting and wing defense. Harper and Bryant are still young, but they already fit the size and athletic profile of the roster.

That is why the Spurs are dangerous long term. Wembanyama can be the best player in the league, but he does not have to be the only creator. Castle can run offense. Fox can pressure the paint. Vassell can space and defend. Harper gives them another big guard. The core is not finished, and that is a scary part for the Thunder.

The Thunder have a different kind of depth. Their young players are more tied to pressure defense, shooting, and guard creation. Wallace can defend the ball and play next to Gilgeous-Alexander. McCain gives shooting and scoring. Topic gives another passing option. Mitchell showed real guard juice before his injury. That is how expensive teams survive if the young guys are real.

The future also has a money angle. The Thunder are already moving into the expensive version of their build. Holmgren and Williams are going into max money. Gilgeous-Alexander’s bigger extension is coming. The Spurs still have more time before Wembanyama reaches his full salary number. That could shape the next phase of the rivalry.

Still, both teams have enough talent to stay at the top. That is the point. The Spurs and Thunder are not built for one random playoff run. They are built for repeated meetings. They have young stars, real depth, front offices with assets, and clear identities.

The West can change fast, but these two teams are the best long-term bet to keep running into each other.

Final Thoughts

The Spurs and Thunder have the correct base for the NBA’s next great rivalry.

Wembanyama against Holmgren gives it a clear positional battle. Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander give it the superstar layer. Both young cores give it the long-term runway. That is the full formula.

The Spurs own the first major moment. They beat the Thunder in Game 7, ended their title defense, and reached the NBA Finals. Wembanyama now has the first big playoff win in the matchup. That means something.

But the Thunder are not going away. Gilgeous-Alexander is still an MVP-level guard. Holmgren is still growing. Williams should come back healthy. Wallace, McCain, Topic, and Mitchell give them young pieces who can still rise. This team is too good and too deep to disappear because of one playoff loss.

That is why this feels different from a normal conference finals. The basketball has a future. The stars have contrast. The big-man matchup has history waiting for it. The teams are close enough in the standings and timeline to keep making each other uncomfortable.

The Spurs struck first. The Thunder will want the next one. If both teams stay healthy, this could be the rivalry that defines the West for the next five years.