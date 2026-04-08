Cavaliers Win Fourth Straight Game: 3 Factors That Led To Convincing Home Victory

With all eyes on the dog fight happening out West, teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29) and Atlanta Hawks (45-35) have been going underappreciated as the NBA playoffs approach. Today, in their third meeting of the season, both teams faced off again in the ultimate showdown, and it was the Cavaliers who came out on top, winning 122-116.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers in the game with 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and one block on 63.2% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three, while Evan Mobley dropped 22 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and three blocks on 53.3% shooting from the field (0-3 from three). At point guard, James Harden added 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 26.1% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three.

For the Hawks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 52.6% shooting and 44.4% shooting from three. Off the bench, Jonathan Kuminga dropped 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 55.0% shooting and 28.6% shooting from three. Finally, at center, Onyeka Okongwu contributed 18 points, five rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and one block on 70.0% shooting from the field and 50.0% shooting from three.

As two teams with depth, star power, and major competitive fire, we knew this game was going to be hard-fought. Predictably, while the Cavaliers opened with a 33-point first quarter, it was only a seven-point game by halftime, in favor of the Hawks. Ultimately, what really decided the game was that third quarter, where the Cavs outscored their opponent 44-20. The Hawks were able to mount a run down the stretch, but they simply couldn’t close the gap in time for it to matter.

1. Donovan Mitchell Overwhelms

Donovan Mitchell hasn’t so far been included in MVP discussions, but maybe that should change. He’s been the lifeblood of the Cavs’ offense all season, and he carried them again today as James Harden was struggling with his shot (6-23 from the field). In 34 minutes, the seven-time All-Star dropped 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and one block on 63.2% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three. He gave the Cavs a bucket whenever they needed, and looked comfortable all night as he was getting to his spots and shooting with confidence.

The Hawks tried several different strategies on defense, but nothing worked to throw Donovan off his game. His mere presence on the court drew the defense, opening up the floor for his teammates and allowing for a more free-flowing offense. The result was a Cavs squad that not only shot a respectable 46.6% from the field but also only committed 11 turnovers.

2. Massive Free Throw Disparity

The Cavs’ specialty has always been on defense, and tonight was another example of that. While they allowed the Hawks to shoot 48.0% from the field (35.3% from three), they only committed 14 personal fouls, limiting the Hawks to just 15 free-throw attempts. Of those 15 attempts, the Cavs missed five, meaning that only 10 points came from the charity stripe.

On the other end, the Cavs’ constant barrage completely overwhelmed Atlanta. By the end of the game, they finished with 25 personal fouls, leading to 35 attempts for the Cavs (28 points). That 18-point difference at the line was one of the biggest factors in the final result, and reflects how disciplined the Cavs have become on both ends of the floor. They made minimal mistakes today, and it’s something they’ll be looking to replicate going forward.

3. Dominant Frontcourt Showing

Besides Donovan Mitchell at shooting guard, the Cavs got a major boost from their stacked frontcourt. It starts with Evan Mobley, who was dominating on both ends with 22 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and three blocks on 53.3% shooting (0-3 from three). He was tied for a team-high +20 in 35 minutes, mostly due to his defensive activity under the rim. Offensively, he only got 15 shot attempts, but he made the most of them with good shot selection and selective physical aggression.

Finally, with a stat line of 16 points, eight rebounds, zero assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 44.4% shooting from the field, Jarrett Allen may not have stuffed the stat sheet, but he did more than enough to fulfill his role. He provided that key resistance when it mattered, using his size, length, and athleticism to contest anything he could. It’s not a new experience for the Cavaliers, but it’s always effective, and it’s why they continue to win games like these against scrappy opponents.