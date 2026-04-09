Nuggets Player Ratings: Jokic Triple-Double Against Grizzlies Leads To 10th Straight Win

The Denver Nuggets controlled this game with a calm, methodical grip that never really loosened. It wasn’t flashy for four quarters, but it didn’t need to be. Once Nikola Jokic settled into his rhythm, everything else fell into place.

The ball moved, the floor opened up, and the Memphis Grizzlies slowly ran out of answers. By the time the final stretch rolled around, this felt like a team executing a blueprint to perfection. Let’s dive into the Nuggets player ratings.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 5-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT, 31 MIN

This was peak Jokic without the need to dominate the scoring column. He dictated everything like a quarterback reading a defense before the snap. Every possession felt intentional when he touched the ball. The scoring was efficient, sure, but the real story was how effortlessly he bent the game to his will. Ten assists barely capture how many good looks he created. It was quiet brilliance, the kind that doesn’t scream at you but completely takes over anyway.

Jamal Murray: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 8-17 FG, 5-10 3PT, 5-5 FT, 35 MIN

Jamal Murray played like a guy who knew exactly when to step on the gas. He wasn’t forcing anything – just picking his spots and striking when Memphis slipped. The outside shot was falling, the midrange looked smooth, and when the defense tightened, he calmly made the right pass. This was controlled aggression, and it paired perfectly with Jokic’s orchestration.

Cameron Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 30 MIN

Efficient, composed, and always in the right place. Johnson didn’t try to do too much, and that’s exactly why this worked. He knocked down shots when they came to him and kept the offense flowing. When Jokic draws attention, players like Johnson feast, and he made sure to capitalize.

Christian Braun: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 7-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-1 FT, 27 MIN

Braun brought energy and efficiency, especially around the rim. He cut hard, finished plays, and stayed active defensively. Not a standout performance on paper, but you felt his presence – the kind of effort that adds up over four quarters.

Jonas Valanciunas: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 6-6 FG, 2-3 FT, 13 MIN

Short stint, big impact. Valanciunas was automatic when he got touches, finishing everything around the basket. He gave Denver a physical interior presence and made the most out of limited minutes. Hard to be more efficient than perfect shooting.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 5-10 FG, 3-8 3PT, 19 MIN

Some good, some bad. The positives were in scoring, but the absence of consistency deep kept this from being a cleaner evening. He helped open the floor in stretches, but also had some possessions that completely stalled the momentum.

Bruce Brown: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5-7 FG, 3-5 FT, 26 MIN

Standard Brown. He always does a little something, but more than most. He scored and rebounded, found holes in the defense, and made secure plays. He has a more subtle presence, but is always doing something productive.

Julian Strawther: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 15 MIN

Efficient scoring in short output. Strawther was given opportunities, and his confidence and his shooting improved. He was instrumental in the offense while the starters were resting, and that is precisely the expectation from a bench player.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Not a big scoring night, but Gordon impacted the game in ways that don’t always show up immediately. The six assists stand out – he kept the ball moving and made smart reads out of the short roll. Defensively, he held his ground and did the dirty work. One of those “glue guy” performances that winning teams rely on.

Zeke Nnaji: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7 MIN

Didn’t have much of a chance to leave a mark. Limited minutes, limited involvement. Mostly just held his spot in the rotation without making a noticeable impact.

DaRon Holmes II: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3 MIN

Super small sample size, but he showed flashes – especially with his activity on the glass. Not enough time to fully evaluate, but there’s something there.

Jalen Pickett: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6 MIN

Efficient in a quick run. Didn’t overthink it, just made the right plays and knocked down a shot. Solid cameo.

KJ Simpson: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Very limited minutes and didn’t get into any kind of rhythm. Tough to evaluate much here.