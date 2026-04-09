Spurs Take Control Early, Cruise Past Trail Blazers Behind De’Aaron Fox; 5 Key Takeaways

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t overcomplicate things; they executed better than the Portland Trail Blazers in the 112-101 victory on Wednesday night. Leading for 86% of the game and building a lead as large as 17, San Antonio dictated the tempo and never truly let Portland settle in.

This wasn’t a flashy win, but it was a professional one. The Spurs didn’t need Victor Wembanyama on the evening as De’Aaron Fox led the charge with 25 points to give the team their 61st victory in what has been an extremely impressive season. Here are the five key takeaways of this game.

1. De’Aaron Fox Set The Tone

De’Aaron Fox led the way with 25 points on 10-20 shooting, adding 7 assists and 3 steals in a performance that balanced scoring and playmaking.

He controlled the pace, especially in the halfcourt, where his ability to collapse the defense created opportunities for others. Even when Portland made brief pushes, Fox responded by either getting to his spots or setting up teammates.

It was more than the numbers – it was about control. Fox dictated how the game was played.

2. Spurs’ Depth Flipped The Game

San Antonio’s bench outplayed Portland’s, and it wasn’t particularly close. Keldon Johnson poured in 20 points on 8-15 shooting, while Carter Bryant added 17 points, including 5-6 from three.

That second unit production created separation. While Portland struggled to generate consistent offense off the bench, the Spurs extended leads and maintained pressure.

San Antonio had three bench players finish with a +9 or better plus-minus, highlighting how impactful that group was throughout the game.

3. Free Throw Disparity Helped Decide It

What the numbers show at the foul line tells a major part of the story. The Spurs went to the line 19 times, making 15 (78.9%), while the Blazers only went 10 times, making 5 (50%).

That’s a 10-point gap in a game that was decided by 11. It exemplifies San Antonio’s aggression. They attacked the defense, thus earning several opportunities at the foul line, while Portland opted for less aggressive jump shots.

When the game is evenly paced and the number of possessions is approximately the same, that kind of gap is absolutely detrimental.

4. Portland Had Firepower, But No Control

Three players had solid scoring performances for Portland, including Deni Avdija, who led the game in scoring with 29 points on 13-21 shooting, while both Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara scored 20 and 18.

Portland really had the numbers. But the lack of synergy and consistency is what hurts them. They shot 32.4% from the three, 50% from the line, and had a total of 16 turnovers.

5. Defensive Activity Helped Spurs End It

San Antonio’s defense wasn’t dominant in one area – it was disruptive across the board. They recorded 13 steals and forced 16 turnovers, turning defense into offense when needed.

Dylan Harper contributed across the stat sheet with 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while multiple Spurs players were active in passing lanes.

Even when Portland found success inside (58 points in the paint), the Spurs countered with timely stops and transition opportunities that kept the game out of reach.