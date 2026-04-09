Suns Ride Devin Booker’s Explosion To Take Down Mavericks; 5 Key Takeaways

The Phoenix Suns needed a win, and they took control and held it. Leading for nearly 80% of the game and building an 18-point cushion, Phoenix dictated the tempo and never let the Dallas Mavericks fully settle in.

Dallas had moments, but every push was met with a response – usually led by one man who simply couldn’t be contained. Devin Booker was the man of the night, posting an impressive 37 points, so here are the five takeaways of this matchup.

1. Devin Booker Took Over The Game

Devin Booker delivered a superstar performance, pouring in 37 points on 13-27 shooting while adding 9 assists. He controlled the offense from start to finish, balancing scoring with playmaking.

What stood out most was his command. When Phoenix needed a bucket, Booker got to his spots. When Dallas sent help, he picked them apart with smart reads.

He also went a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line, ensuring there were no wasted opportunities in a game where efficiency mattered.

2. Dillon Brooks Provided Elite Two-Way Play

Dillon Brooks complemented Booker perfectly, finishing with 28 points on 11-22 shooting, including 4-5 from deep.

He spaced the floor offensively while also bringing his usual defensive intensity on the other end. Brooks didn’t just score – he helped set the tone physically.

When your secondary scorer is that efficient and engaged, it becomes incredibly difficult for opponents to key in on your star.

3. Mavericks’ Shooting Inconsistency Hurt Again

The Dallas Mavericks shot just 42% from the field, and while their 36% from three wasn’t terrible, it wasn’t enough to offset Phoenix’s efficiency.

Cooper Flagg had a rough shooting night, going just 4-18 from the field despite finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. His impact was there in other areas, but the scoring inefficiency hurt Dallas’ rhythm.

Outside of Marvin Bagley III (20 points on 8-11 shooting) and Max Christie (18 points), consistent offense was hard to come by.

4. Suns’ Defense Made The Difference Late

Phoenix didn’t dominate the entire game defensively, but they made key stops when it mattered. They held Dallas to just 6 points off turnovers while forcing 10 total turnovers.

Khaman Maluach anchored the interior with 14 rebounds and 3 blocks, protecting the rim and limiting second-chance opportunities.

The Suns also recorded 8 blocks as a team, showing their ability to contest shots and disrupt Dallas’ rhythm in critical stretches.

5. Depth And Efficiency Sealed The Win

The across-the-board contributions to the team were well received at Phoenix. Spreading the floor with his shot, O’Neal scored 14 points, going 4-6 from 3.

In addition to solid defense with low turnovers (10), Phoenix maintained an offensive efficiency with field goal and 3-point shooting percentages of 46 and 40, respectively.

There were a total of 20 assists, which, although low, were available on the right shots that Phoenix took and better choices of plays that reduced their turnovers.