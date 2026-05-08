Austin Reaves Yells At NBA Official For Disrespecting Him In Viral Footage From Lakers-Thunder Game 2

Austin Reaves goes viral for yelling at the crew chief John Goble during Game 2 of the Thunder-Lakers series; explains his side after the 18-point loss.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after scoring the three point basket and draws the foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after scoring the three point basket and draws the foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves found his offensive flow tonight, but he couldn’t do enough to steal Game 2 for the Lakers on the road tonight as they went to Oklahoma to face the Thunder and came away with another 18-point loss (107-125).

The 27-year-old guard ended the game leading all scorers with 31 points, six assists, and two rebounds while shooting 10-16 from the floor (62.5 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

The Lakers cut the Thunder’s lead to five points before the defending champions went on an 8-0 run to take a 107-94 lead with a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After a timeout following a jump ball that led to a three-point shot from Cason Wallace, Austin Reaves went viral on social media as The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi caught him yelling profanity at the official’s crew chief, John Goble. He recorded a video where Reaves can be seen aggressively yelling at Goble while his teammates pull him back.

“That’s some bulls–t for you to talk to me like that… P—y!” Reaves seemingly said.

 

Following the end of the game, Reaves had an extensive discussion with John Goble as his teammates also stepped on the court to address the officials for a few minutes.

 

After the game, Reaves spoke to the media and explained in detail what really transpired.

“I felt like I was respectful to all of them all night. A million times in the past, I’ve said way worse stuff. And when we were doing the whole tip ball, and they were switching spots, I wanted to get on the other side because they had a guy on the other side who was just trying to keep an advantage. And he turned around and yelled in my face.”

“I just thought it was disrespectful. The whole time that was going on over there, I don’t think he said much to them. I know Ben (Taylor) stepped in and said something.”

“But at the end of the day, we’re grown men, and I just didn’t feel like he needed to yell in my face like that. I told him that. I wasn’t disrespectful. I told him if I did that to him first, I would’ve gotten a tech. I feel like the only reason I didn’t get a tech was that he knew he was in the wrong. I just felt disrespected,” Reaves concluded.

Clearly, the officials were the key talking point from tonight’s game since even LeBron James and JJ Redick lost their cool at the officials earlier tonight. Redick even called them out after the game.

This further adds to the narrative that there should be a mechanism in the league that allows for more accountability for officials, beyond just an L2M report, that serves nothing beyond a mea culpa from officials in some cases. It will be interesting to see if the media discourse after this game can convince the league to look into this matter.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images JJ Redick Goes Off After Game 2 Loss, Says LeBron James Has The “Worst Whistle Of Any Star”
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