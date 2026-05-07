LeBron James, JJ Redick Have Heated Exchanges With Officials At Lakers-Thunder Game 2 [Video]

LeBron James and JJ Redick had separate animated discussions with the officials during Game 2 of the Thunder vs. Lakers series that have been caught on camera.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lakers are playing Game 2 of the Western semifinals series against the Thunder tonight in Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. In the first half itself, LeBron James and JJ Redick, on separate instances, lost their temper at the officials and began yelling in their faces for outrageous decisions that the Lakers felt did not go their way.

At first, the officials missed an and-1 call for LeBron James, in reaction to which his frustration came to the surface.

 

Moments later, James was called for an offensive foul on Alex Caruso, which even Luka Doncic and JJ Redick could not understand.

 

Shortly after, when the Thunder went to the free-throw line, James was seen having an animated discussion with an official near the scoring table. The 41-year-old veteran was clearly frustrated with the officials and vented his frustration to the crew chief, John Goble.

 

Even a few plays later, during a timeout, James was having an aggressive discussion with the official, Ben Taylor.

 

And all of this was just in the first half. Even JJ Redick was livid at the officials and was penalized with a technical foul in the first quarter after the officials seemingly missed a foul call on Jaxson Hayes against Jaylin Williams of the Thunder.

Even fans and renowned voices took to social media and called out the unusually high number of controversial decisions tonight. Lil Wayne, the famous rapper, also took to social media and called out the officials.

“OKC games are unwatchable. The refs are even dressed in their colors tonight! Brazy,” wrote Wayne on X.

 

It almost felt like everyone in the building who was not a Thunder fan could see the soft calls that they were getting tonight. Even Stan Van Gundy and other broadcasters at some point or another expressed their unhappiness with the type of calls that were being awarded in the Thunder’s favor.

By the end of the first half, the Lakers had a one-point lead (68-67). But with the number of calls that have not gone their way, the difference could have been a lot more.

After the game, the free-throw disparity and the number of player fouls called will reflect only a part of the truth, since they won’t show the calls they missed, but the calls that excessively went in the Thunder’s favor. But one can certainly expect Redick and James to have a lot to say about the officials after the game.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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