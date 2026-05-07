LeBron James, JJ Redick Have Heated Exchanges With Officials At Lakers-Thunder Game 2 [Video]

The Lakers are playing Game 2 of the Western semifinals series against the Thunder tonight in Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. In the first half itself, LeBron James and JJ Redick, on separate instances, lost their temper at the officials and began yelling in their faces for outrageous decisions that the Lakers felt did not go their way.

At first, the officials missed an and-1 call for LeBron James, in reaction to which his frustration came to the surface.

LeBron James was frustrated with the refs after a foul wasn’t called. He was limping after the play and favoring his hip. He has gone to the bench and is yet to return to the court. (via NBA) pic.twitter.com/NIzuHtZDQE — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) May 8, 2026

Moments later, James was called for an offensive foul on Alex Caruso, which even Luka Doncic and JJ Redick could not understand.

Lebron, JJ, AND Luka couldn’t believe this call on LeBron INSANE pic.twitter.com/lGtYzCyBoa — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 (@PurpGoldLakers) May 8, 2026

Shortly after, when the Thunder went to the free-throw line, James was seen having an animated discussion with an official near the scoring table. The 41-year-old veteran was clearly frustrated with the officials and vented his frustration to the crew chief, John Goble.

LeBron and Goble with a friendly chat https://t.co/M0JDNDLOEv pic.twitter.com/8QxwaM54vN — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 8, 2026

Even a few plays later, during a timeout, James was having an aggressive discussion with the official, Ben Taylor.

LeBron x Ben Taylor here. This crew can’t say they’ve gone without feedback. https://t.co/4Jz8baJ7Ve pic.twitter.com/OXB0ebzIOG — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 8, 2026

And all of this was just in the first half. Even JJ Redick was livid at the officials and was penalized with a technical foul in the first quarter after the officials seemingly missed a foul call on Jaxson Hayes against Jaylin Williams of the Thunder.

Even fans and renowned voices took to social media and called out the unusually high number of controversial decisions tonight. Lil Wayne, the famous rapper, also took to social media and called out the officials.

“OKC games are unwatchable. The refs are even dressed in their colors tonight! Brazy,” wrote Wayne on X.

DISGUSTING. LeBron and Austin Reaves are getting mugged, with no calls, but Chet Holmgren jumps on the ground, obvious flop, foul on the Lakers!! What are we doing, @NBA!? 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aKMLcLw8yN — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) May 8, 2026

It almost felt like everyone in the building who was not a Thunder fan could see the soft calls that they were getting tonight. Even Stan Van Gundy and other broadcasters at some point or another expressed their unhappiness with the type of calls that were being awarded in the Thunder’s favor.

By the end of the first half, the Lakers had a one-point lead (68-67). But with the number of calls that have not gone their way, the difference could have been a lot more.

After the game, the free-throw disparity and the number of player fouls called will reflect only a part of the truth, since they won’t show the calls they missed, but the calls that excessively went in the Thunder’s favor. But one can certainly expect Redick and James to have a lot to say about the officials after the game.