Lakers Player Ratings: Reaves Has Huge Bounce-Back Game In Disappointing Loss Against Thunder In Game 2

The Los Angeles Lakers got the Austin Reaves bounce-back game they desperately needed. Unfortunately for them, the Oklahoma City Thunder responded with another offensive avalanche and complete team effort that exposed every crack in Los Angeles’ defense.

After struggling badly in Game 1, Reaves erupted for 31 points and looked far more aggressive from the opening tip. LeBron James also delivered another strong scoring performance, but the Lakers simply had no answers defensively.

Oklahoma City shot 55.6% from the field, had eight players score at least five points, and turned 21 Lakers turnovers into easy transition offense all night long. With this loss in mind, here are the Lakers’ player ratings.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 5 TOV, 10-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 8-10 FT, 38 MIN

After a nightmare Game 1, Reaves responded with confidence, pace, and aggression. He attacked mismatches, got downhill consistently, and looked far more decisive as a scorer. The 31 points were badly needed.

What stood out most was his mentality. He didn’t play timid after the previous performance. He hunted shots and forced Oklahoma City to actually respect him offensively again.

The issue is that the Lakers needed near-perfection from him just to stay competitive. Five turnovers and some defensive struggles still hurt, but without Reaves this becomes a complete demolition.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 3 TOV, 9-18 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 38 MIN

LeBron did his part offensively. Efficient scoring, solid playmaking, active hands defensively – this wasn’t a bad performance by any stretch. He attacked the rim with force and kept the Lakers within striking distance for stretches of the first half.

But the game also highlighted the impossible burden on him at this stage of his career. At 41 years old, the Lakers still need him to score 30, organize the offense, defend multiple positions, and stabilize every broken possession. That’s simply too much.

The biggest issue wasn’t LeBron himself. It was that every time he created momentum, Oklahoma City answered immediately with pace, ball movement, or a Chet Holmgren finish at the rim.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 39 MIN

Rui Hachimura was one of the few Lakers who consistently looked comfortable offensively. He knocked down four threes, attacked closeouts effectively, and continued his strong scoring rhythm from late in the regular season.

The problem is that his defensive limitations become magnified against a team like Oklahoma City. The Thunder constantly force rotations, quick decisions, and perimeter switches. Rui struggled to contain that movement throughout the night.

Still, 16 points on 6-10 shooting is strong production. The Lakers need more players matching his offensive confidence.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 4-5 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

One of the few bright spots off the bench. Kennard gave the Lakers exactly what they needed: shooting, spacing, and composure. He scored 10 points on just five shots and helped stabilize the offense briefly in the third quarter.

The Lakers probably need even more minutes from him now.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 4-13 FG, 1-7 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 34 MIN

Marcus Smart made some winning hustle plays, had four steals, created defensive pressure, and competed hard. But offensively? It was chaotic. Forced shots, rough decision-making, and too many possessions ending with difficult jumpers early in the clock.

The Lakers need his toughness. They also need him to stop hijacking possessions when better offensive players are available.

His +2 plus-minus oddly reflects how much defensive energy he brought, but the offense still felt clunky whenever he tried to do too much.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-3 FG, 15 MIN

Honestly gave better energy than Ayton offensively in limited minutes. Finished around the rim, rebounded reasonably well, and brought some activity.

The foul trouble and defensive discipline issues remain frustrating though.

Deandre Ayton: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 10 REB, 2 TOV, 1-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 27 MIN

Three points in a playoff game against a relatively thin Thunder frontcourt is simply unacceptable. Deandre Ayton grabbed rebounds, but offensively he was almost invisible. No touch around the basket, no physical dominance, no pressure on Holmgren or Hartenstein whatsoever.

Worse yet, Holmgren completely outplayed him on both ends. Chet stretched the floor, protected the rim, rotated defensively, and punished the Lakers inside. Ayton never imposed himself physically despite having clear size advantages in stretches.

The Lakers cannot survive this series if their starting center gives them three points in 27 minutes.

Jake LaRavia: D

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Couldn’t make an impact at all. The Lakers desperately needed bench spacing and secondary playmaking, but LaRavia never found rhythm offensively and was targeted defensively almost immediately.

A rough minus-14 in just 10 minutes tells the story.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

Barely played, but at least knocked down his only shot opportunity. The Lakers may need to trust his shooting more moving forward because the offense desperately lacks spacing.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 TOV, 6 MIN

Energy was fine. Production wasn’t. Short stint, limited impact.

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2 MIN

Tiny sample size, but at least showed aggression offensively.