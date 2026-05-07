4 Major Reasons Why Cavaliers Are Down 0-2 Against Pistons In Second Round

The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially in serious trouble. After entering the second round with championship aspirations, Cleveland now finds itself staring at a shocking 0-2 deficit against the surging Detroit Pistons following another disappointing 107-97 loss in Game 2.

What was expected to be a strong potential series for the Cavaliers has instead turned into a wipeout from the opposition. Game 2 followed a painfully familiar script for Cleveland.

The offense collapsed outside of Donovan Mitchell, the three-point shooting completely disappeared, and Detroit once again controlled the game on both ends. The Pistons shot a blistering 50.0% from three, won the rebounding battle, controlled transition play, and spent 94% of the game leading.

Meanwhile, Detroit continues to look fearless behind the brilliance of Cade Cunningham and a perfectly balanced supporting cast. The Cavaliers still have time to recover, but this series may already be slipping away.

1. Cleveland’s Perimeter Shooting Has Completely Fallen Apart

The Cavaliers simply cannot survive offensively while shooting this poorly from deep. Cleveland finished just 7-32 from three-point range, a brutal 21.9%, while Detroit buried 14-28 attempts at an elite 50.0% clip. That massive difference completely changed the game.

Mitchell tried to carry the offense with 31 points, but even he struggled from outside, shooting just 2-9 from deep. James Harden was even worse, finishing with only 10 points on 3-13 shooting and missing all four of his three-point attempts. Max Strus added only three points in 28 minutes while going 1-6 from beyond the arc.

Detroit, meanwhile, generated quality looks all night through ball movement and penetration. Duncan Robinson hit five threes, Cade Cunningham drilled three more, and the Pistons constantly punished Cleveland for defensive breakdowns. Right now, one team looks confident offensively – the other looks terrified to shoot.

2. Cade Cunningham Is In Control

Cunningham has looked like the best player on the floor through two games, and Cleveland has had no solution for him whatsoever. The Pistons star finished Game 2 with 25 points, 10 assists, and three made threes while dictating the pace from start to finish.

What makes Cunningham so dangerous is his patience. Cleveland constantly tried switching defenders onto him, but he calmly dissected every coverage, finding shooters, attacking mismatches, and controlling the flow of the game without forcing bad shots. Even with five turnovers, his impact was overwhelming.

Beyond the numbers, Cunningham’s composure stands out. While Cleveland’s offense often devolves into isolation possessions and rushed jumpers, Detroit consistently looks organized with Cunningham running the show. He has completely outplayed Harden as the primary playmaker in this series.

3. The Cavaliers’ Supporting Cast Has Been A Disaster

Mitchell has at least competed offensively, but the rest of Cleveland’s core has largely disappeared. Harden looks passive and inefficient, Evan Mobley has been inconsistent offensively, and the bench production has completely cratered.

Mobley finished with only nine points and one rebound in 36 minutes, an almost unbelievable stat line for a player of his size and talent. Strus scored just three points, Dennis Schroder had four points, and Cleveland’s bench overall failed to provide any meaningful offensive spark outside of Jaylon Tyson’s seven points.

Compare that to Detroit, where role players are thriving in their assignments. Tobias Harris scored 21 efficient points, Duncan Robinson added 17, and Daniss Jenkins delivered 14 points off the bench. The Pistons are getting reliable production from everywhere, while Cleveland is becoming dangerously dependent on Mitchell’s heroics.

4. Detroit Is Simply Playing Harder And Smarter

At some point, this series stops being about talent and becomes about execution, effort, and discipline. Right now, the Pistons are dominating those categories. Detroit won the rebounding battle again, generated 13 fast-break points compared to Cleveland’s four, and constantly forced the Cavaliers into uncomfortable possessions.

The Pistons also continue to overwhelm Cleveland physically. Ausar Thompson was everywhere defensively, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, and relentless energy. Jalen Duren controlled the glass with 10 rebounds, while Detroit’s perimeter defenders consistently pressured Cleveland’s ball-handlers into rushed decisions.

Most alarming for Cleveland is how comfortable Detroit looks. The Pistons led for 94% of Game 2 and never appeared rattled, even when the Cavaliers made brief runs. Through two games, Detroit has been the tougher basketball team, and that should terrify Cavaliers fans heading into Game 3.