Pistons Player Ratings: Cunningham Outplays Harden Again In Game 2 Victory

The Detroit Pistons are no longer playing like a fun comeback story. They’re playing like the better basketball team after their 107-97 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2.

Behind another masterful performance from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons dominated the Cavaliers for most of Game 2 and walked away with a victory. Detroit controlled the pace, shot lights out from three, and once again made James Harden look old, frustrated, and overwhelmed defensively.

The Cavaliers had Donovan Mitchell fighting to keep them alive, but Detroit’s balance, physicality, and confidence completely overwhelmed Cleveland. Every Pistons starter finished positive in plus-minus, the ball movement remained sharp, and the defense repeatedly forced the Cavs into ugly halfcourt possessions.

Most importantly, Cade looked like the best player in the series again, and honestly, it’s not becoming much of a debate anymore.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Stats: 25 PTS, 10 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5 TOV, 7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-8 FT, 42 MIN

Cunningham dictated absolutely everything in this game. He controlled tempo, manipulated Cleveland’s defense possession after possession, and completely outclassed Harden in the head-to-head matchup again.

What makes Cade so dangerous right now is the patience. He never looked sped up despite constant defensive pressure, and every time Cleveland made even a small push, he answered immediately. The scoring was efficient, but the playmaking was what truly broke the Cavaliers apart.

Through two games, he looks like a legitimate superstar.

Tobias Harris: A

Stats: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 9-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 37 MIN

This was vintage Tobias Harris in the best possible way. He attacked mismatches confidently, knocked down open jumpers, and played with tremendous defensive energy throughout the night.

The defensive impact stood out especially. Harris was active rotating at the rim and made multiple winning plays that won’t fully show up in the box score. Detroit needed veteran stability, and he delivered it.

Duncan Robinson: A-

Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3PT, 37 MIN

Cleveland simply lost him too many times, and Robinson punished every mistake. His movement shooting completely stretched the Cavaliers’ defense and opened driving lanes for Cade all night long.

What made this performance even better was the defensive effort. Robinson competed hard on that end and came away with three steals in one of his more complete games of the season.

Ausar Thompson: A-

Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-8 FG, 24 MIN

Ausar’s impact continues to go far beyond scoring. His athleticism and defensive versatility completely changed the energy of the game whenever he was on the floor.

He flew around defensively, disrupted passing lanes, and consistently made winning hustle plays. Detroit’s transition attack comes alive whenever he’s active.

Jalen Duren: B+

Stats: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2-7 FG, 4-6 FT, 33 MIN

Jalen Duren struggled finishing around the basket at times, but he still gave Detroit strong interior presence and physical rebounding. His work on the offensive glass helped generate valuable second-chance opportunities.

Defensively, he held his own against Cleveland’s size and did a solid job contesting around the rim.

Daniss Jenkins: B+

Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 6-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 26 MIN

Jenkins brought real energy off the bench and gave Detroit an important secondary creator when Cade rested. He attacked confidently and played under control throughout his minutes.

The efficiency could’ve been slightly better, but his aggression helped maintain momentum for the second unit.

Caris LeVert: B

Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 13 MIN

LeVert gave Detroit instant offense and hit a couple of huge momentum threes during Cleveland mini-runs. Exactly the type of microwave bench scoring contenders need in the playoffs.

Isaiah Stewart: B-

Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-1 FG, 15 MIN

Stewart’s foul trouble limited his rhythm a bit, but his physicality still mattered defensively. He helped set the tone with hard screens and strong interior defense.

Ronald Holland II: B-

Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-2 FT, 9 MIN

Holland’s offensive game is still developing, but the defensive tools are obvious. He brought activity, energy, and athleticism in limited minutes.

Javonte Green: N/A

Stats: 4 MIN

Very limited action and never really had a chance to impact the game statistically.