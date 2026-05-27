Donald Trump Opens Up On Knicks Finals Run: “They Have Suffered For Years…”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for next Wednesday (June 3rd), and U.S. President Donald Trump is considering making an appearance to show support for his hometown Knicks. Born in Queens, New York, the President is all too familiar with the Knicks and their struggles to remain relevant over the years.

In a recent chat with the media, Trump detailed his NBA Finals plans and revealed a V.I.P. invitation from the owner himself, James Dolan. Apparently, he would have already attended had the series gone any longer than it did (4-0 sweep), but he still plans to catch at least one home game before this historic season is over.

“I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly,” said Trump, via Fox. “Jim Dolan’s a great guy; he owns and is in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year! Boy, what a team. They win all their games; they really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think I’m gonna go. It’s great to see. The Knicks have really suffered for years.”

NEW: President Trump reveals he was invited to a New York Knicks game for their first NBA finals appearance in 27 years: “I was invited… I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly.” “They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the… pic.twitter.com/MYu8t87KjM — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 27, 2026

Trump is a controversial figure in American politics, but his loyalty to the Knicks is not in question. Besides his own personal ties to New York and to iconic franchise owner James Dolan, he’s also been involved in recruitment efforts in the past, most notably for LeBron James in 2010. While he doesn’t have an official role with the Knicks, President Trump is one of their most iconic fans, joining a long list of celebrities like Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Stephen A. Smith.

In the past, Trump has clashed with prominent NBA figures, including Steve Kerr, LeBron James, and other outspoken critics. This year, the Thunder became the latest team to skip their annual White House visit, marking a growing trend among NBA champions of spurning the current administration.

If/when he shows up at Madison Square Garden, it’s impossible to predict what kind of reception he’ll face from the crowd. Nevertheless, Trump will not let it get in the way of the moment. He was a Knicks supporter long before he was President, and he wants to see them succeed as much as any fan.

As for an exact date of appearance, look for either June 8th or June 10th, in Game 3 or 4. They could be the last two games at MSG this season, and the last chance for the President to witness the greatness for himself. He won’t want to miss that moment, and James Dolan will surely give him the MVP treatment, with the whole world watching.