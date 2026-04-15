Anonymous Poll Shows 53.4% NBA Players Would Accept White House Visit

An anonymous NBA player poll conducted by The Athletic has offered a clear snapshot of where the league stands on one of its most debated traditions. The results show a divided but slightly leaning consensus. Out of 118 players who responded, 63 players, or 53.4%, said they would accept a White House visit if their team won the championship. The remaining 55 players, or 46.6%, said they would decline.

That split reflects the broader tension that has surrounded championship visits over the last decade. The White House trip used to be routine. Winning a title meant a formal visit, a celebration, and a moment tied to history. That pattern has shifted in recent years due to political differences, player empowerment, and changing league culture.

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the latest example. Despite winning the 2025 title, they chose not to visit the White House during their March 2026 trip to Washington. The team cited scheduling conflicts, stating that the timing did not work out. That explanation avoided direct political framing, but it still added to a growing list of teams that have skipped the tradition in recent years.

The poll results show that many players still value the experience itself. Several anonymous responses highlighted the idea of respect for the office rather than the individual in power. One player described the visit as an honor regardless of who is president. Another pointed out that stepping inside the White House is a rare opportunity tied to winning at the highest level.

At the same time, nearly half the league sees it differently. Many players who said no pointed directly to politics. Some referenced disagreements with current leadership. Others made it clear that they did not feel comfortable participating in a visit tied to an administration they did not support.

This divide is not new. It has been building for years. During the Golden State Warriors‘ championship runs in 2017 and 2018, the team declined to visit the White House after public comments from Stephen Curry. That situation escalated when Donald Trump responded by withdrawing the invitation. LeBron James then publicly backed Curry, turning the moment into a league-wide flashpoint.

There have been exceptions. The Cleveland Cavaliers visited the White House in 2016 under Barack Obama. The Milwaukee Bucks followed with a visit in 2021. The Golden State Warriors returned in 2022. But the pattern has remained inconsistent.

Voices like Charles Barkley have pushed back against teams skipping the visit. Barkley has argued that players should separate politics from tradition. He has repeatedly stated that visiting the White House is about respect for the country and the achievement, not endorsement of any president.

In the end, the poll reveals one simple truth. Winning a title remains the priority, as one anonymous player summed it up clearly. The decision does not matter as much as the result. If you are debating whether to visit the White House, it means you are a champion. And that is the only part every player agrees on.