Gary Vitti: Jerry Buss Paid $1 Million To Save Ronny Turiaf’s Life Before He Even Signed With The Lakers

Dr. Jerry Buss could have simply looked the other way, but he paid for Ronny Turiaf's surgery.

Gautam Varier
6 Min Read
Jerry Buss Paid $1 Million To Save Ronny Turiaf's Life Before He Even Signed With The Lakers
Credit: Fadeaway World

Ronny Turiaf is in the French Basketball Hall of Fame today, but his life and career might have panned out very differently had it not been for former Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Dr. Jerry Buss. Former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti appeared on the latest episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, where she spoke about Buss paying $1 million so that Turiaf could have life-saving surgery.

“Unbelievable story of this kid who’s lived his entire life trying to figure out how he’s going to get his mother and his sister out of a Parisian ghetto,” Vitti said. “He’s big. Starts playing basketball. That’s my way out. Gonaga picks him up. We draft him. He goes through the Combine physicals, passes everything.

“Although there’s a notation,” Vitti stated. “All it said on this was E for enlarged, A for aortic, R for root, but it didn’t spell it out. Enlarged aortic root. It was just EAR. Easily I could have missed it easily, ’cause he passed. And then the next thing we know, we’re sending him to UCLA, and they think he has Marfan’s. He looks at him, he goes, ‘This guy doesn’t have Marfan’s, but he has a really big enlarged aortic root.’

“Next thing we send him to Stanford,” Vitti continued. “And so we haven’t signed him to a contract. He’s up there. We get a call from that specialist. He says, ‘I’m not worried about Ronny Turiaf dying on the basketball court. I’m worried about Ronny Turiaf dropping dead walking down the sidewalk today.’ How about that?

“We hadn’t signed him,” Vitti added. “He had no healthcare insurance. Gonzaga was done with him. We weren’t responsible for him. We hadn’t signed him to a contract. He had no healthcare insurance. Now he needs a million-dollar surgery to save his life. Forget about playing basketball. Dr. Buss ponied up cash out of his own pocket to save this kid’s life, not ever knowing if he would ever play basketball.”

Turiaf was born and raised on the island of Martinique, an overseas territory of France. He moved to Paris in 1998 and then headed to the United States in 2001 after accepting an offer from Gonzaga.

Turiaf spent four seasons with the Bulldogs and then decided to go pro in 2005. The Lakers selected him with the 37th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, but soon realized all wasn’t well. It was during a physical exam four weeks after the draft that they discovered an enlarged aortic root.

Now, Vitti said here that the Lakers hadn’t signed Turiaf to a contract at that point, but that’s not true. They had given him a two-year deal, but failing the physical meant it was voided.

The Lakers were not required to help Turiaf at that point, but Buss decided to do it anyway. He financed the open-heart surgery that the Frenchman underwent.

Turiaf made a full recovery, and the Lakers then signed him to a new two-year deal in January 2006. He’d end up spending 10 seasons in total in the NBA, and according to Spotrac, he made $22.9 million in salaries.

Buss’ gesture ensured Turiaf fulfilled his goal of taking care of his family. In 2015, he expressed his gratitude in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

“‘Gratitude’ is also my word for the Lakers. Once I failed my physical, they had zero obligation to pay for my surgery. Zero. I had never even met Dr. Buss at that point. But they did, and they were added to the list of people I needed to honor by getting back on the court.

“I don’t think many people know this, but after every home game I played with the Lakers, I would see Dr. Buss in the Chairman’s Lounge. Just to make sure I acknowledged him. We had that unspoken language. He knew why I was coming to see him, and looked at me like, ‘I got you, son. You’re part of the family.’”

Buss wasn’t around to read this, though. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2013, due to kidney failure. You’d imagine that was a sad day in the Turiaf household.

Turiaf then announced his retirement in 2016. He finished his NBA career with averages of 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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