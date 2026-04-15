San Antonio Spurs’ Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as one of the most dominant teams in the league heading into the 2026 NBA Playoffs. A 62-20 record, along with top-three rankings in offensive rating, defensive rating, and net rating, reflects a team that has taken a massive leap.

What stands out is how young this group is. At the center of it all is Victor Wembanyama, who has put together an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year caliber season.

Starters

De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama

The starting lineup sets the tone. De’Aaron Fox leads the group and brings veteran control despite being just 28 years old. He averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from three. His ability to push pace and control late-game situations gives San Antonio stability in high-pressure moments.

Next to him is Stephon Castle, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, who has elevated his game in year two. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from three. His playmaking has turned the Spurs into a multi-handler offense. He does not just complement Fox. He shares control of the offense.

Devin Vassell provides scoring balance on the wing. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.4% from three. His role is not to dominate touches but to convert efficiently within the system. He spaces the floor, attacks closeouts, and defends opposing wings.

Julian Champagnie has become one of the more reliable role players in the rotation. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.1% from three. His rebounding from the wing position adds value, and his shooting keeps defenses stretched.

Then comes Wembanyama. He averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from three. He impacts every possession. Offensively, he scores at all three levels, and defensively, he alters the entire structure of opposing offenses. He is not just the best player on the Spurs. Wemby is the system.

Bench

Dylan Harper, Keldon Johnson, Carter Bryant, Harrison Barnes, Luke Kornet

The bench unit maintains that intensity. Dylan Harper has been one of the most important additions. The rookie averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.3% from three. He brings efficiency and composure, allowing the Spurs to sustain offense when starters rest.

Keldon Johnson remains a key scoring option off the bench. He averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.9% from the field and 36.3% from three. His physicality and ability to attack the rim give the second unit a different dimension.

Harrison Barnes provides experience. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.8% from three. He stabilizes lineups, spaces the floor, and brings playoff experience to a young roster.

Luke Kornet adds size and interior presence off the bench. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds, giving the Spurs a reliable backup big man who can protect the paint and rebound. Carter Bryant rounds out the rotation with 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. His minutes may decrease in the playoffs, but he provides depth and flexibility

Closing Lineup

De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs’ closing lineup will likely mirror their starters. Fox, Castle, Vassell, Champagnie, and Wembanyama offer balance across all areas. They defend at a high level, move the ball, and have multiple scoring options. There is no weak link.

What makes this rotation dangerous is its versatility. Fox and Castle can both initiate offense, Vassell and Champagnie take the floor, and Wembanyama controls the paint. The bench continues that structure without a drop off.

Road To The Finals

The Spurs open against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. San Antonio won the season series 2-1 and should have the advantage in talent and depth. This is a favorable matchup for a young team looking to establish rhythm early.

The second round becomes more complex. They will likely face either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver holds a 3-1 edge in the season series and presents matchup problems with size and experience. Minnesota also challenged the Spurs, winning the season series 2-1. Both teams test San Antonio’s ability to execute in half-court playoff settings.

If the Spurs advance, the Western Conference Finals could bring a matchup with the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is where things shift. The Spurs dominated that matchup during the regular season, winning 4-1. That gives them confidence, but playoff basketball is different.

This path is not easy. Portland is manageable, Denver or Minnesota is a real test, while Oklahoma City is the final hurdle.