NBA Insider Reveals Lakers’ Two Offseason Plans Based On LeBron James’ Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have two completely different offseason plans depending on what LeBron James decides to do in free agency.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha on HoopsHype’s ‘Around The Beat,’ the franchise is preparing separate roster-building strategies based entirely around LeBron’s future.

“If LeBron stays, I think they find a trade partner, a team looking to get off some salary, and they get a starting-level guy where the cap space pays out, and they have that flexibility that nets a starting-level player.”

“If LeBron leaves, I think they will be aggressive on the restricted free agent market, trying to get Payton Watson, Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, someone like that. As of right now, I’m projecting LeBron to be on the roster and to end up staying. So I think it’s more likely you keep LeBron, and maybe you get a Lu Dort or a Jalen Suggs or someone like that.”

The comments reveal how uncertain the Lakers’ offseason currently is. LeBron still has not made a final decision on whether he will return to Los Angeles, retire, or potentially explore another team. The 41-year-old recently admitted on the “Mind The Game” podcast with Steve Nash that he is still taking his time and has not fully processed what he wants his future to look like yet.

Even at this stage of his career, LeBron remains one of the best players in basketball.

During the regular season, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field. In the playoffs, he elevated his level again with 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game despite the Lakers dealing with injuries and roster flaws.

Still, the Lakers were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, exposing the gap between Los Angeles and the true elite teams in the Western Conference. That is why this offseason feels massive.

If LeBron stays, the Lakers appear focused on trying to maximize the current championship window around him and Luka Doncic. Reports continue linking the franchise to defensive-minded impact players like Lu Dort and Jalen Suggs, two players who would directly address Los Angeles’ perimeter defense issues.

The Lakers are also heavily linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, although LeBron’s contract situation could heavily impact whether a blockbuster pursuit becomes realistic financially. There also appears to be some lingering tension between LeBron and the organization.

Recent reports suggested LeBron’s relationship with the Lakers permanently changed following the failed Russell Westbrook era and some front office decisions afterward. Financially, the Lakers reportedly want LeBron back, but ideally on a reduced contract to help build a deeper contender around him and Luka.

That is easier said than done. LeBron has shown no indication he wants to take a dramatic pay cut, especially after continuing to perform at an All-NBA level.

If he leaves, though, the Lakers pivot completely.

Instead of chasing aging stars, they would reportedly focus on younger restricted free agents like Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, and Peyton Watson. That route would allow Los Angeles to build more sustainably around Luka for the long term rather than maximizing a shrinking championship window.

For now, though, everything still revolves around LeBron. And until he finally makes his decision, the Lakers remain stuck between two completely different futures.