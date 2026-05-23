A Realistic Lakers Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Emerged

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around every major Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor, but one realistic trade framework might finally explain how they could actually land the two time MVP.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Lakers could construct the following blockbuster package:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, $12.4 million trade exception, $4.2 million trade exception

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Nick Smith Jr., 2031 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick, 2032 Los Angeles Lakers protected first-round pick swap

The framework immediately stands out because, unlike many fake superstar trades floating around online, this one at least gives the Milwaukee Bucks a legitimate centerpiece in Austin Reaves while also helping the Lakers preserve their true untouchable asset, Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are coming off a frustrating season that ended with a second-round sweep against the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Los Angeles finished 53-29, good for fourth in the Western Conference, but the gap between them and the elite teams in the West became painfully obvious during the playoffs.

On top of that, the future of LeBron James remains uncertain. LeBron is currently a free agent and still has not made a final decision about retirement, returning to Los Angeles, or potentially leaving for another contender.

That uncertainty changes everything for the Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again battled injuries, playing only 36 games while averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 62.4% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Financially, Giannis still has two years left on his three-year, $175 million extension. He will make $58.4 million next season and holds a $62.7 million player option afterward.

And that is where things get complicated. The Lakers are heavily linked to Giannis, but recent reports suggest rival teams around the NBA simply possess stronger trade packages. Unless Los Angeles includes Austin Reaves, they realistically do not have enough to compete. That is why this proposal matters.

This Is The Lakers’ Only Real Shot For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Lakers are absolutely losing a star in this deal. Austin Reaves is no longer some feel-good undrafted story. He has become a legitimate near All-Star caliber guard and one of the best offensive secondary creators in basketball. And this is a player that Luka does not want traded at any cost.

But this is the price of chasing a superstar. And Giannis Antetokounmpo is still on an entirely different tier.

If the Lakers somehow pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Luka Doncic, the fit could become terrifying for the rest of the NBA. Luka remains arguably the best offensive engine in basketball, controlling pace, manipulating defenses, and creating open shots almost every possession. Giannis is arguably the league’s most dominant downhill force and transition player. Together, defenses would face an impossible choice.

The scary part is how perfectly their weaknesses complement each other. Luka struggles defensively and lacks elite athleticism, while Giannis covers massive ground defensively and pressures the rim constantly. Giannis also has never played with a playmaker remotely close to Luka’s level. Meanwhile, Luka has never had a teammate with Giannis’ defensive impact, rebounding dominance, and interior scoring pressure.

Financially, the Lakers would also fully transition into the Luka era while still maintaining championship-level pressure immediately. That matters massively for a franchise that never wants to rebuild. And if Giannis stays healthy, a Luka and Giannis duo instantly becomes one of the favorites to win the NBA championship every single season.

Bucks Could Wait For Better Offers, But Might Never Get A Better Player Than Austin Reaves

This is where the debate becomes fascinating. Milwaukee probably waits for a younger superstar to suddenly become available in another package. But realistically, how many teams are offering an All-Star caliber guard entering his prime alongside picks and young depth?

Reaves is the key to everything. The 27-year-old guard just had the best season of his career, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range.

He has become one of the NBA’s best offensive guards and one of the league’s best value contracts. Reaves currently has a $14.8 million player option next season, but almost everybody expects him to decline it and pursue a massive long-term extension worth potentially over $200 million.

Without him, the Lakers simply do not have a centerpiece Milwaukee would seriously consider. The rest of the package mainly exists for salary purposes and future upside.

Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field. He still has two years left on his four-year, $48 million contract. He will make $12.4 million next season and has a $13.2 million player option afterward.

Dalton Knecht struggled during his second season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal worth $18.4 million overall. He will earn $4.2 million next season and $6.4 million afterward. Nick Smith Jr. averaged 6.2 points while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range. He has one year left on his current deal worth $2.4 million.

That is why Eric Pincus’ framework has gained attention. Reaves is already good enough to become Milwaukee’s primary offensive option immediately. He is younger than Giannis, healthier, cheaper short-term, and fits the modern NBA perfectly offensively. The Bucks also avoid a total rebuild here. Instead of bottoming out completely, Milwaukee could stay somewhat competitive while regaining draft flexibility and younger pieces.

It All Depends On The Greek Freak

Everything depends on Giannis Antetokounmpo himself. If he signals privately that he wants Los Angeles and plans to extend long-term with the Lakers, Milwaukee loses leverage quickly. Teams will not empty their entire future for a player who might leave in one season.

That is why this proposal feels realistic instead of fantasy basketball nonsense. The Lakers do not have the best package in the NBA. But if Giannis pushes toward Los Angeles specifically, this might become the cleanest, most realistic pathway for both franchises.

For the Lakers, pairing Luka Doncic with Giannis Antetokounmpo immediately creates arguably the most terrifying duo in basketball. And for Milwaukee, Austin Reaves might quietly become the best player they could realistically receive in return if the Giannis era finally comes to an end.