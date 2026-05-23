Michael Jordan Hustled $1,000 From Bulls Teammates On A Rigged Bet, Recalls Bob Starkey

LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey recalls his favorite Michael Jordan story: when he hustled $1000 from some of his teammates on a rigged wager.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Michael Jordan Hustled $1,000 From Each Bulls Teammate On A Rigged Bet, Recalls Bob Starkey
Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan’s competitive nature, which often came out while gambling as well, now serves as a reminder for many people about the importance of staying ruthless in their approach to life.

Bob Starkey, the 66-year-old assistant coach of the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team, recently recalled his favorite story about Michael Jordan, where he apparently swindled $1,000 from some of his own teammates based on a bet he had allegedly rigged.

“Here’s one of my favorite Jordan stories I heard. A charter plane, they land, guys start filling off, Jordan lies back and tells the flight attendant, do you have any control over which bag comes off from the conveyor belt first. She says I’m sure I can arrange something. What do you need?”

“He says we have black bags with big numbers on them. I need bag number 23 to come off the conveyor belt first. And she says I think I can take care of it. Jordan rolls out a few hundred dollars and gives it to her.”

“So you know, when you’re just standing around the conveyor belt, Jordan was just standing there, thinking, and Jordan says, ‘Ah, what the heck, I got a $1,000, my bag comes out first.’ And you know how pro players are, and they all throw a $1,000 in there, boom, here comes 23 off the conveyor belt.”

“So I tell that story because Jordan’s going to find a way to beat you. He’s so competitive that he’s going to find a way to beat you,” concluded Starkey.

Now, whether or not this story is actually true is a controversial question. On one hand, Bill Simmons, who initially reported this story, suggested the betting amount was $100, not $1,000.

Additionally, Scottie Pippen, Jordan’s former teammate on the Bulls, outright refuted that this incident happened the way people claim it did.

“Michael Jordan had his own beautiful bags. At this time, we didn’t have team bags, so when you saw a bag come off and it had a Jumpman on it, I’m sure for the guys working at the airport, that was the first bag they grabbed,” Pippen said in an appearance on the Dan Le Batard show in 2022.

“So he had an advantage, but I don’t think it was something he intentionally did. It was just a knowing thing that he knew people were going to jump on his bag.”

Therefore, the 66-year-old assistant coach may not be recalling the details correctly. However, the message remains the same since we don’t really know if Jordan paid the flight attendant or not.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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