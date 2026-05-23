Devin Vassell Justifies Heated Altercation With Thunder For Questionable Fouls On Stephon Castle

Devin Vassell reacts to his heated altercation with Ajay Mitchell over the Thunder's questionable fouls on Stephon Castle.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Devin Vassell Justifies Heated Altercation With Thunder Players For Questionable Fouls On Stephon Castle
Credits: Imagn Images

Devin Vassell got into a heated altercation with Ajay Mitchell in the third quarter after the Thunder’s second foul on Stephon Castle within a matter of minutes, where on both plays the former Rookie of the Year could have seriously injured himself.

 

The play was assessed as a flagrant foul on Ajay Mitchell for shoving Castle in the back while he was airborne, making it an unnecessary play. Moreover, Mitchell and Vassell were given a double-technical foul as play went on with two free throws plus possession for the Spurs.

Following the game, Devin Vassell spoke to the media and addressed the altercation that broke out.

“Just have my teammates back. That’s my brother. The first play, it’s a basketball play, you try and make a play, but I mean two times in a row he’s about to go for a dunk, it just looked like he pushed him. That could be a dangerous play, so I just want to have my teammates back.”

 

On both possessions, the Thunder players did everything they could to stop Castle from going up for a fastbreak dunk or layup. However, Vassell felt that there was a certain level of hostility and recklessness on the second play.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s the playoffs, it’s a lot of stuff that physicality, grabbing, holding, all that, and all that just builds up. So it’s a lot of, I guess, a little bit of animosity building up, and I’m cool with that.”

Vassell’s solid start was pivotal in the Spurs’ 15-0 start to the game; however, he could not sustain the rhythm throughout the night as the defending champions, the Thunder, eventually bounced back and stole Game 3 with a 123-108 win.

The 25-year-old wing ended the game with 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists, while going 6-12 from the field (50.0 FG%) and 3-6 from the three-point range (50.0 3P%).

Meanwhile, Ajay Mitchell exited the game early in the third quarter after he reaggravated his quad injury from Game 2. He did not return after the first half of the third quarter and ended up with just two points, five rebounds, and one assist tonight, going 1-5 from the field (20.0 FG%).

The physicality of this series has only been increasing since the tipoff of Game 1. While I respect what Vassell is doing for his teammate, it is hard to question this level of commitment from Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso when they are just doing everything they can to stop Castle from getting an easy layup.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Shaquille O'Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Father, Who Abandoned Him, Lived Just 40 Blocks Away The Whole Time
Next Article Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images Bill Simmons Doubts Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Worth Heat’s Massive Trade Offer
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like