Stephen A. Smith Claims Lakers Do Not Like LeBron James Or Klutch Sports

Stephen A. Smith made explosive claims about the relationship between the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, and Klutch Sports Group, suggesting years of tension have finally reached a breaking point behind the scenes.

Speaking on First Take, Smith claimed the Lakers ‘don’t particularly like’ LeBron and that frustration inside the organization has been building for years because of how LeBron and Klutch Sports allegedly handled narratives around the franchise.

“Have the Los Angeles Lakers taken LeBron James for granted? Sure, you can make that argument. They don’t particularly like him. That’s what this is about more than anything else. They’ll never admit that. Perk, I’m gonna lean on you. You’ve been doing a great job covering the NBA all these years, and obviously you’re incredibly connected.”

“You know that Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group, and by extension LeBron James, turned them off when they made the Russell Westbrook trade that ended up being disastrous. They felt like LeBron wasn’t accepting accountability when narratives were put out there that the organization was the issue and not LeBron James. They knew it wasn’t them putting that stuff out there.”

“What have we lamented over the years? As great as he is, LeBron James is on the Mount Rushmore of basketball. One of the greatest players to ever live. He’s also one of the greatest manipulators of narratives we’ve ever seen. There are very few people on Earth more skilled and more committed to controlling narratives than him. That’s the absolute truth. I got proof.”

“Even with Kendrick Perkins. I don’t know if you know this, but Perk was on the McDonald’s All-American Game team with LeBron in 2003. That dude was a former teammate and trusted confidant of LeBron James. When he was remotely critical, LeBron cut him off. Blocked him on Twitter or whatever it was.”

“Mad respect to Rich Paul, who’s done a great job with Klutch Sports. I’m not here to cast aspersions. But we all know how fixated they were, over the years, on manipulating and dictating narratives. The Lakers were on the brunt end of all of that.”

“LeBron’s greatness is not to be questioned. His commitment to excellence is not to be questioned. His contribution to the Lakers organization is not to be questioned. Certainly, they should have an elevated level of appreciation because they didn’t choose LeBron James. They didn’t win LeBron James. LeBron James chose the Lakers. He could’ve gone anywhere, but he chose them.”

“I know the Lakers want to make it look differently because they’re the Lakers franchise. Like, you should feel privileged to play for us. Similar to how Jerry Jones feels about the Dallas Cowboys. In most instances, they’re right. But not when it comes to LeBron James. He chose them. There was no sweepstakes they competed in and won.”

“But that doesn’t negate the fact that, because he is who he is and because he’s fixated on controlling narratives, he got on their nerves along the way. When you see reluctance or tension about wanting him back as a player, how could you not want LeBron James? Of course you want him because he’s too great not to. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t get on their damn nerves along the way. That’s what all this is about.”

Los Angeles was just swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs, and uncertainty now surrounds LeBron’s future entering his 24th NBA season. Reports already suggested James believed the Lakers took him for granted throughout the season after several incidents involving the organization.

Recent reports have already revealed growing frustration between both sides after Lakers governor Jeanie Buss gave vague answers about whether LeBron deserves a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. There were also reports that LeBron felt overlooked after Rob Pelinka handed a historic game ball to JJ Redick instead of recognizing LeBron’s record-setting career milestone.

Now the offseason becomes critical.

Shannon Sharpe recently blasted Rob Pelinka for ruining LeBron’s Lakers tenure, while Brian Windhorst discussed how Los Angeles might convince James to accept a pay cut. Meanwhile, Skip Bayless argued LeBron should have already taken less money if winning was the priority.

The biggest question now is simple. After years of success, pressure, and growing tension, do the Lakers and LeBron still want the relationship to continue?

Because for the first time since 2018, a split no longer feels impossible.