LeBron James Reportedly Thinks Lakers Took Him For Granted

LeBron James reportedly believes the Los Angeles Lakers took him for granted throughout the 2025-26 season, according to a revealing new ESPN report from Dave McMenamin that paints a complicated picture of the relationship between the franchise and its biggest star.

The tension reportedly reached a boiling point after one of the Lakers’ biggest wins of the season on March 31st against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The victory marked the 1,229th win of James’ legendary career, moving him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined regular-season and playoff wins in NBA history.

Yet according to ESPN, James left the locker room upset.

After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick acknowledged several milestones inside the locker room. James’ historic achievement was mentioned. So was Luka Doncic reaching 15,000 career points and Rui Hachimura crossing 5,000 career points.

But when Lakers president Rob Pelinka handed out the game ball, he reportedly gave it to Redick for his 100th coaching win instead of James. Sources close to LeBron told he viewed that moment as another example of the organization taking him for granted after everything he had done for the franchise.

The frustration reportedly went deeper than one moment.

James had willingly accepted a reduced offensive role behind Doncic and Austin Reaves during the Lakers’ late-season surge. According to the report, people close to James believed he sacrificed more than almost any superstar ever has at this stage of his career, only for the franchise to continue shifting its focus toward the post-LeBron era.

Despite that adjustment, James still delivered one of the most impressive seasons ever by a 41-year-old player. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists during the regular season before raising his level in the playoffs with 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

Things changed again when Doncic and Reaves suffered injuries late in the year. James reportedly became ‘the last man standing’ and dragged the Lakers past the Houston Rockets in the first round before running into the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder ultimately swept Los Angeles in the second round, and that result reportedly damaged the Lakers’ leverage in extension talks with James. ESPN reported before Game 4 that a sweep would put pressure on the franchise to convince LeBron they still had a championship plan around him.

Now the offseason has become one of the biggest storylines in basketball. James admitted after the elimination loss that he still does not know what he wants to do next. At 41 years old and entering free agency after the longest career in NBA history, James said his body, family, and inner circle will help determine whether he continues playing.

Meanwhile, Doncic awkwardly dodged questions about recruiting James and Reaves to return next season, fueling even more speculation about the Lakers’ future. Pelinka publicly insisted the Lakers want James back.

Still, rumors continue to grow around possible destinations if James leaves Los Angeles. Stephen A. Smith recently ranked potential landing spots for LeBron, while Gary Payton suggested the Golden State Warriors would become a serious option if James decides to leave the Lakers.

For now, the Lakers face the most important offseason of the LeBron era, and there is suddenly real uncertainty surrounding whether the partnership will continue.