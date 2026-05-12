Lakers President Rob Pelinka Addresses LeBron James’ Future After 2026 NBA Playoffs Exit: “We Want To Honor Him”

Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka addressed LeBron James' future with the franchise before the 41-year-old enters free agency in the 2026 offseason.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs after the Oklahoma City Thunder handed them a 115-110 Game 4 loss to complete their 4-0 sweep win in the second round. With LeBron James heading into the 2026 offseason as a free agent for the first time since joining the Lakers in 2018, we might have seen him play his final game in a Lakers uniform.

What LeBron will do with his NBA future is going to be the No. 1 talking point in the offseason, especially for the Lakers. After waiting for LeBron to make a retirement decision, the Lakers will also have to wait and see if he’ll re-sign with them or look for a new challenge with previously linked teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and shared his thoughts on James’ offseason decision, promising that they’ll honor James by letting him take as much time as he needs to make a decision.

“We probably haven’t seen a player who has honored the game to the extent that he’s honored the game. He’s given so much to his teammates, to this organization. The thing we want to do more than anything else is to honor him back.”

“I think the first order of business there is to allow him to spend the time he needs to decide what his next step is going to be. Does he want to play another year in the NBA? And that’ll be, as he said to you guys, family time. Time with his circle.”

“We just want to honor that for him. Any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster. That’s a blessing in itself in terms of what he does.”

James spoke about his potential retirement this offseason during his post-game interview after losing to the Thunder, making it clear that it’s a decision he will think deeply about.

“I think you guys asked me about [retirement], and I’ve answered questions. Yeah, I don’t think I’ve come out like, ‘Oh, retirement is coming.’ So, I mean, with my future, I don’t know. Obviously, I mean… we still fresh from obviously losing, and I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now tonight.

“I got a lot of time. I’ll sit back. I think I said it last year after we lost, I think to Minnesota, to go back and recalibrate with my family, and talk with them and spend some time with them, and then when the time comes, obviously, you guys will know what I’ll decide to do.”

James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the 2025-26 regular season and 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. For the first-ever player to make it to Year 23 of their NBA career, James blew expectations out of the water by earning an All-Star appearance despite being 41 years old. His level of play might have dipped slightly, but James proved in the postseason that he’s still among the best basketball players in the world.

The Lakers have to reckon with James’ free agency, as well as Austin Reaves’ free agency, which might fetch him a contract worth $40 million or more. James will likely be expected to take a pay cut to return to the Lakers to accommodate the contracts of Luka Doncic and Reaves, but it might be worth it if the franchise gives him a chance to compete for a title in what might be the final year of his career.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster Trade Scenarios The Bucks Wouldn’t Refuse
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like