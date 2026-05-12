Lakers President Rob Pelinka Addresses LeBron James’ Future After 2026 NBA Playoffs Exit: “We Want To Honor Him”

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs after the Oklahoma City Thunder handed them a 115-110 Game 4 loss to complete their 4-0 sweep win in the second round. With LeBron James heading into the 2026 offseason as a free agent for the first time since joining the Lakers in 2018, we might have seen him play his final game in a Lakers uniform.

What LeBron will do with his NBA future is going to be the No. 1 talking point in the offseason, especially for the Lakers. After waiting for LeBron to make a retirement decision, the Lakers will also have to wait and see if he’ll re-sign with them or look for a new challenge with previously linked teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and shared his thoughts on James’ offseason decision, promising that they’ll honor James by letting him take as much time as he needs to make a decision.

“We probably haven’t seen a player who has honored the game to the extent that he’s honored the game. He’s given so much to his teammates, to this organization. The thing we want to do more than anything else is to honor him back.”

“I think the first order of business there is to allow him to spend the time he needs to decide what his next step is going to be. Does he want to play another year in the NBA? And that’ll be, as he said to you guys, family time. Time with his circle.”

“We just want to honor that for him. Any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster. That’s a blessing in itself in terms of what he does.”

James spoke about his potential retirement this offseason during his post-game interview after losing to the Thunder, making it clear that it’s a decision he will think deeply about.

“I think you guys asked me about [retirement], and I’ve answered questions. Yeah, I don’t think I’ve come out like, ‘Oh, retirement is coming.’ So, I mean, with my future, I don’t know. Obviously, I mean… we still fresh from obviously losing, and I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now tonight.

“I got a lot of time. I’ll sit back. I think I said it last year after we lost, I think to Minnesota, to go back and recalibrate with my family, and talk with them and spend some time with them, and then when the time comes, obviously, you guys will know what I’ll decide to do.”

James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the 2025-26 regular season and 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. For the first-ever player to make it to Year 23 of their NBA career, James blew expectations out of the water by earning an All-Star appearance despite being 41 years old. His level of play might have dipped slightly, but James proved in the postseason that he’s still among the best basketball players in the world.

The Lakers have to reckon with James’ free agency, as well as Austin Reaves’ free agency, which might fetch him a contract worth $40 million or more. James will likely be expected to take a pay cut to return to the Lakers to accommodate the contracts of Luka Doncic and Reaves, but it might be worth it if the franchise gives him a chance to compete for a title in what might be the final year of his career.