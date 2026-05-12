Stephen A. Smith Ranks Potential Landing Spots For LeBron James

As superstar forward LeBron James approaches unrestricted free agency, he’ll have total control over his basketball future. Whether it’s retirement or a return to the Los Angeles Lakers, James’ decision will be entirely his, which is a right he’s more than earned after a historic 23 seasons in the NBA.

Still, not every situation is equally conducive to LeBron’s success, and some fans have already taken to weighing his options against one another. In a recent segment on his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith gave his own ranking of potential LeBron decisions, and the answer may surprise you.

Smith, a longtime basketball analyst, doesn’t have a great relationship with James. In fact, he’s been open about his disdain for the NBA legend. Their falling out began last season, after Smith appealed to James “as a father” regarding the situation with Bronny James. Their relationship hasn’t recovered since. But as James approaches the end of his career, Smith (like the rest of us) frequently finds himself thinking about what comes next for the NBA legend. In his mind, five choices stand out as his best options.

5. Retirement

Stephen A. has never been one to mince words, and this was no exception. Physically, while LeBron may still be capable of putting up big numbers, he’s at the age now (41) where retirement is a yearly consideration. His body feels fine enough, but the grind of maintaining an NBA workload gets harder to embrace as you get older.

“Nothing else to prove. Four-time champion, four-time MVP, Mt. Rushmore of basketball, one of the greatest players to have ever played the game,” Smith said. “Retirement. I don’t think he will, not saying he should, especially since he didn’t get his farewell tour, and he deserves it.”

The most convincing argument for retirement is simply that LeBron has nothing left to accomplish. While he will always have a desire to win more championships, he has already proven he’s a winner by leading three teams to Finals victories. Plus, after being relegated to the third option for the first time in his career, LeBron might feel better about stepping away now, before a more major decline inhibits his game.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

If LeBron decides to return (almost surely on a short-term deal), the Lakers won’t be a bad fit at all. Between good weather, a rich culture, and deep ties to the franchise already, it wouldn’t be a bad place for LeBron to finish things out. The only hesitation would be that the Lakers might not be positioned for a title run, given how steep the competition out West is.

“He’ll have to accept the fact that there’s no way in hell he’s winning a championship,” said Smith. “You ain’t going to usurp OKC, San Antonio, Minnesota, and even Houston if they get themselves a point guard. You’re not going to usurp that, no way, you’re not winning a damn championship. But if you’re living in L.A., the Southern California sunshine, nice weather, you are dealing with that. There are worse things to do than play basketball in a Lakers uniform.”

After nearly a decade in Los Angeles, LeBron has developed a familiarity with the brand that empowers him to play comfortably, without any restrictions or hesitation. He’s shown he can adapt to whatever role they need, and we know that both Lakers co-stars (Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves) would prefer if he came back to the team.

3. Golden State Warriors

One of the best options on the plate for LeBron this summer is, undoubtedly, a pairing with Stephen Curry in San Francisco. The two have been rivals for years, once competing in four consecutive Finals series. But now, the two aging veterans make for ideal teammates in their last-ditch effort for glory. Together, James and Curry could lift the Warriors back to title contention in a pairing that would ignite the basketball world.

“Can you imagine if LeBron James teamed up with one another? LeBron James with the greatest shooter that God has ever created? Pulling up from 30, with ease? That dude, with LeBron James? And remember, because LeBron is a free agent, you don’t have to give up Draymond,” said Smith. “You don’t have to give up Porzingis. You can let Jimmy Butler recover. Steve Kerr’s still coaching for the next two years. Could you imagine?”

Of course, this option would be the most exciting for fans (and the NBA itself). These are two of the most popular and impactful players in NBA history, and to see them on the same team at this stage would be must-watch TV. While James’ arrival alone might not make the Warriors favored in the West, they would still be a formidable team between Curry, James, Draymond, Jimmy Butler, and Kristaps Porzingis.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron has already made a Cleveland homecoming, and he even brought a championship to the city in 2016 (in a miraculous comeback over the 73-9 Warriors). His second stint, however, was relatively short-lived after a series of changes and poor decision-making eventually pushed the King toward Los Angeles. If LeBron were to go back now, he’d be welcomed with open arms, and some Cavs players (specifically star guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden) have already expressed plans to recruit him.

“Go back home,” said Smith on the Cavaliers. “Because with James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and those boys there, if they don’t win this year, then we know Cleveland just ain’t that team. The one person who can change their fortunes and give you their swan song is LeBron James. The minute he arrives in Cleveland, they are the automatic favorites to come out of the East.”

Cleveland is a relatively small-market franchise, but it’s the closest thing to LeBron’s home team. He was raised in Akron, Ohio, and developed ties that still hold strong today. Going back now would not only call on those bonds again but also put the Cavs back in a position of power in the East, compared to the West, which will likely be dominated by the Spurs and Thunder for years to come.

1. New York Knicks

As perhaps one of the most iconic Knicks fans in NBA media, it is somewhat surprising that Stephen A. wants King James in New York. Stephen A. doesn’t like LeBron, and yet he would still be cheering him on in a Knicks uniform. For James, the biggest appeal is the money. In a market like New York, under the Knicks brand, LeBron could make a fortune in merch and exclusive endorsement deals.

“Now, I understand that it’s emotional. I know that. But what I’m thinking about when it comes to the New York Knicks is two things. If you don’t win the title this year, again, you don’t have to give up anybody for LeBron James to join the squad. He can come there as a free agent. By the way, the money ain’t going to matter to him because that’s James Dolan he’d be playing for. That man is going to make him an additional billion dollars. LeBron is not Kyrie Irving and KD. He ain’t passing up being associated with the Knick brand to be in Brooklyn, New York. He’s gonna be with the Knicks. That’s the brand that will easily enable LeBron to pocket an additional half a billion dollars. And the New York Knicks would be the favorites to come out of the East themselves. And then you got LeBron with Brunson with OG with Karl-Anthony Towns. You got them in a position to be four games away from the chip.”

The biggest case for James and the Knicks, however, is their on-court potential. New York is already stacked with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Adding LeBron to the mix, even at 41-42 years old, would only enhance their potential on the floor. Out of any team, the Knicks might just be the best place for LeBron to close out his historic career, given the stage that’d be set for his epic retirement tour and career celebration. Stephen A. Smith may not appreciate having to root for him every game, but he’s willing to accept it if it means prosperity for his team.