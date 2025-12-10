Max Kellerman Suggests LeBron James Trade To The Knicks; This Is How New York Could Land King James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was one of the many names mentioned in trade rumors this offseason. While several sources linked him to teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks were often projected as the ideal landing spot for the 40-year-old.

While James remains with the Lakers, his position remains in doubt. On this note, Max Kellerman and Rich Paul recently spoke on LeBron James’ future during the first episode of the “Game Over” podcast.

Kellerman: “Is LeBron, realistically, a guy who could not be on the Lakers at the end of this year?”

Paul: “No.”

Kellerman: “He will be on the Lakers at the end of this year?”

Paul: “Yeah, where’s he going to go?”



Kellerman: “I mean, New York comes to mind.”

Paul: “That’s wishful thinking, Max. You’re from New York.”

Kellerman: “Well, the Knicks would love Giannis, right? Or someone like that. But the price tag for a 100-year-old guy making $50 million is a lot lower, and actually, I think, as a kid who grew up rooting for the Knicks, I don’t think the Knicks can win a championship as currently constructed either.”

Paul: “Does LeBron make the Knicks better? Yeah, he would. Of course. But 29 other teams would say the same thing.”

Kellerman: “But they don’t have the assets, or the need, or are in the position or the market to make sense for LeBron. If the Knicks can’t land a guy like Giannis … then they have to give up so much to get Giannis. You can give up less and get LeBron, who, really, the Knicks have just got to strike while the iron is hot, right? Is there anyone in the East so good that if you took OG, or it could be Towns, off the Knicks, and you dropped LeBron on, that the Knicks would be overmatched against anyone in the East?”

Paul: “No, that makes the Knicks extremely strong. But the only way that would happen or could happen- First of all, he has a no-trade clause. So he would have to agree to that.”

Both Kellerman and Paul seemed to agree that acquiring LeBron James would make the Knicks a significantly better unit. Keeping this in mind, we explore how New York could acquire the Lakers’ superstar.

How Can The Knicks Acquire LeBron James?

As Rich Paul mentioned, acquiring LeBron James is not easy. As one of the few players in the league with a no-trade clause, James has complete power to decide where his next destination will be. If he chooses not to leave Los Angeles, any notion of this deal would be voided.

However, in the hypothetical scenario that LeBron James agreed to being moved to the Knicks, New York could formulate a fairly nifty package to help facilitate the trade.

As Kellerman stated, acquiring a 40-year-old James would be much easier than trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been closely linked with the Knicks in recent trade rumors. Given that most trade packages for Giannis involve star-caliber players and draft assets on the move, New York may find it simpler to trade for James.

A potential trade package to the Lakers for the 40-year-old forward could include OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Considering James’ $52.6 million contract, the combined value of Anunoby and Robinson’s contracts ($52.5 million) would resolve the financial side of the trade.

In terms of impact, both teams may benefit from making this deal.

For the Knicks, acquiring James would effectively imply adding one of the most versatile players in the game to their roster. Although the forward isn’t as productive as he used to be, his playmaking, scoring, IQ, and championship experience remain high-value assets.

Although LeBron James’ scoring has been quite inconsistent, averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game this season, his contributions to the offense remain elite. Given that he would be paired with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in this scenario, the Knicks wouldn’t even need James to be a major contributor on the scoring front.

The Knicks are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17-7 record. Considering that they have been on the rise lately, making such a trade would cement their status as title contenders in the East.

As much as the Knicks could benefit from this trade, so could the Lakers. With the acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, the Purple and Gold would be addressing two pressing roster issues.

Anunoby has positioned himself as an elite two-way player. While he has been used primarily as a 3-and-D asset, the forward possesses the skill to create scoring opportunities for himself, too. ‘

With averages of 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game on 47.8% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from three-point range, he would easily emerge as a significant contributor in the rotation.

Robinson’s addition serves to bolster the Lakers’ big man rotation. Although Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes have been solid, Robinson’s addition helps strengthen the team’s interior defense. As a shot-blocking big man, averaging 3.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this season, he proves to be a reliable piece in the rotation, despite recurring injury concerns.

Would The Lakers Trade LeBron James To The Knicks?

While considering the trade proposal mentioned above, the Lakers may not be as enticed to make such a trade without receiving draft capital. Although James may not be worth as many as Antetokounmpo at this stage in his career, it is safe to say that the Purple and Gold would need at least one or two first-round picks to feel satisfied.

For the Knicks, such a deal may not have as much appeal, primarily since both Anunoby and Robinson have become integral to the system. Given what Antetokounmpo brings to the table, New York may not see the value in investing in LeBron James, who could potentially be in the final year of his career.

Hence, though some rumors this offseason suggested that the Lakers would be inclined to facilitate a trade sending LeBron James to the Knicks, it seems quite unlikely for such a thing to happen at this stage.