Gilbert Arenas On How Michael Jordan Cooked Everyone Despite His ‘Limited Bag’: “GOAT Status Doesn’t Require A Million Combos”

Gilbert Arenas says Michael Jordan's bag was better than anyone else's in his era.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1993 in Phoenix.
Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Jordan is still widely recognized today as the greatest player of all time, so when Danny Green and Paul Pierce claimed he had a “limited” bag, they caused a bit of a stir. The comments eventually came to Gilbert Arenas‘ attention, and he explained on his show why Jordan still dominated despite not having the same kind of moves as today’s players.

“The n***a bag was from 1980,” Arenas said. “How elaborate did you think that bag was going to be? He didn’t have no crossover, barely went behind the back. One two dribble, fade. The bag is new, y’all. Having a bag is something new. He had a bag in the 80s. It was better than everybody else’s bag.”

Jordan’s game might have been “basic” compared to what we see today, but it was effective. The Chicago Bulls icon’s scoring average of 30.1 points per game in the regular season and 33.4 points per game in the playoffs are NBA records even today.

Jordan also won a record 10 scoring titles to go with six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, and a DPOY. He was just a force of nature on the court. There simply wasn’t anything anyone could do to slow Jordan down apart from literally beating him up, which is what the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons infamously did.

 

Paul Pierce Clarified His Comments About Michael Jordan’s Bag

Pierce was asked to clarify his comments on the Ticket & The Truth podcast, and he explained that they had been taken out of context. He made it clear he was analyzing Jordan’s game in the context of today’s NBA.

“When you say, ‘Alright, who got a bag in our league?’ You instantly go to, like, Kyrie [Irving] and James Harden,” Pierce said. “These are guys who need multiple moves to get cracking. Jordan didn’t need multiple moves. He just right by you. One dribble pull-up, fade away. For that era, that was great.

“Now, it’s a one-on-one league,” Pierce added. “… Jordan had a bag for his era. I was taking it into context for this era. ‘Cause people say the number one scorer in league history don’t have a bag when they say LeBron [James]. But he’s the number one scorer. That’s what they saying. They like ‘LeBron has no bag,’ but he has 50,000 points. What they consider a bag, I feel like is yo, a counter to a counter to a counter. If you got that, you got a bag.” 

All this talk about a bag is pointless at the end of the day. What matters ultimately is being able to put the ball in the basket in a five-on-five setting. Jordan and LeBron James managed to do that better than most and have the numbers to show for it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball ahead of New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Max Kellerman Suggests LeBron James Trade To The Knicks; This Is How New York Could Land King James
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like