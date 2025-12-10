One Burning Question For Every NBA Team After First Quarter Of 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 NBA campaign has gotten off to a very hot start, and the expected contenders are flexing their muscles more than ever. The Oklahoma City Thunder could be off to a historic start with only one loss in 24 games. At the same time, the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets look hungrier than ever to challenge them in the very competitive Western Conference. Out East, the Detroit Pistons have shocked the league by powering to the 1st seed behind Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

Of course, the bottom-feeders are where they should be as well. The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards were expected to struggle, but who would have imagined the issues plaguing the Los Angeles Clippers so far, as they only have six wins? With so many questions swirling around NBA teams, let’s dive into the major question every franchise has about itself at this point.

Atlanta Hawks -Time To Trade Trae Young And/Or Kristaps Porzingis?

The Hawks find themselves in familiar territory: talented enough to hang around the playoff picture, but not nearly convincing enough to believe this version of the roster is built for anything meaningful. Trae Young is still dominant when healthy, and potential trade asset Kristaps Porzingis gives them a floor-spacer who can tilt matchups.

But the defensive limitations, the inconsistency, and the lack of true two-way identity all scream that this might be the last stretch of pretending this core can work together. Atlanta can either cling to the hope that these two will finally harmonize into something dangerous or recognize that resetting around Jalen Johnson and their future picks may bring more long-term value.

Boston Celtics – Is Derrick White The Next Salary Dump?

Boston had backed itself into a corner financially, but it got out of it by trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. With Jayson Tatum out, the rebuild is ongoing. The next salary dump in question: Derrick White. He’s been the glue guy, the connective piece, the guard who never complains about touches yet always impacts winning.

But with the Celtics looking to retool around Jaylen Brown, something will eventually give, and White’s mid-tier salary is the most movable ballast on the roster. The question isn’t whether they want to keep him, it’s whether they can justify tethering themselves to this expensive supporting cast. Trading a player so universally respected in the locker room would sting, but Boston might ultimately have to make one more move.

Brooklyn Nets – Which Prospects In The 2026 Draft Appeal The Most?

At this point, Brooklyn’s season is about turning their eyes toward a draft class that looks promising. They’ve accumulated picks, they’ve embraced the youth movement, and now the focus shifts to identifying the cornerstone they’ve lacked since the Durant-Irving era imploded. Whether the Nets need a primary creator, a switchable defensive big, or simply the best talent available depends on how their current young players develop over the next few months.

Brooklyn can’t afford another half-step rebuild since they need a star pipeline, and their scouts already know how important these next few evaluations will be in shaping whatever comes next. As of right now, we aren’t seeing a franchise cornerstone without disrespect to Michael Porter Jr., so that should be their focus.

Charlotte Hornets – Find A Trade For LaMelo Ball Or Stick With Mediocrity?

LaMelo Ball’s talent is undeniable, but so is the cycle Charlotte keeps finding itself in: a highlight here, a tough shooting night there, and a team that stays stuck right in the middle of nowhere. With LaMelo’s value declining, the franchise has to ask whether he’s the player they’re committing to as the face of a winning era, or whether moving him could fast-track a more coherent rebuild.

The Hornets have intriguing prospects, but they haven’t built anything resembling a clear identity around their star guard. The longer they wait, the harder the decisions become, and mediocrity becomes a habit. We think it’s more for the Hornets to move on, but it is up to them to realize what needs to be done.

Chicago Bulls – Take A Gamble For Anthony Davis In A Wide-Open East?

Chicago has reached that juncture where doing nothing feels just as risky as doing something bold. The East is as open as it’s been in years, and the Bulls have enough matching salaries and draft flexibility to at least poke around the possibility of an Anthony Davis homecoming. It’s not that AD is available outright, but the Mavericks’ direction has raised the question of what they’d listen to.

For Chicago, pairing Davis with their mix of defenders and shot creators could finally give them a direction beyond treading water. It’s a moonshot, but sometimes the franchise that makes the gutsiest swing reaps the biggest reward because Josh Giddey has truly come into his own as a star, and he needs help.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Can The Season Get Back On Track Before Panic Ensues?

The Cavaliers were expected to be a top-two seed this year, but some injuries have piled up, the spacing issues have returned, and the team’s rhythm feels off just enough to spark concerns. Donovan Mitchell’s impending free agency after next season looms over everything, adding daily pressure to string together wins before frustration takes hold.

Cleveland still has one of the best cores in the league and enough scoring talent to survive these bumps, but the clock is ticking. A few more weeks of middling play, and conversations once unthinkable suddenly become unavoidable. It’s not time to panic yet, but their 14-11 record isn’t looking too pretty considering how weak the East is.

Dallas Mavericks – The Damage Is Done, How Bad Will The Reset Be?

The Dallas Mavericks are a disappointment, and it is self-inflicted. Trading their franchise cornerstone for an older and aging Anthony Davis was the wrong move all along, and it doesn’t take a genius to realize that. As a result, the Mavs are holding a poor 9-16 record, and it seems they are headed to a massive reset just two years removed from making the NBA Finals.

The rest is coming, but how bad will it be? Rebuilding around Cooper Flagg and the incoming draft prospects next season is going to take a very long time, but the Mavs knew that when they made the trade. Somehow “winning” the 2025 Draft makes the pain less, but fans of the franchise are bracing for what could be one of the longest resets in franchise history as they look for their next Dirk Nowitzki…or Luka Doncic.

Denver Nuggets – How Much Momentum Can Be Sustained For A Top-2 Seed?

Denver has looked every bit the defending force many expected, even if they don’t always dominate games from start to finish. Nikola Jokic is still the best player in the world, and the Nuggets’ role players have settled into the consistency that made their title run so special. But the question is whether they can maintain this level through the grind of winter without their depth breaking down or their stars burning too hot, too early.

With the West incredibly deep and every contender taking their shot at them, Denver’s ability to stay within that top tier might come down to how well they manage their minutes, their health, and their slow-but-steady approach to the regular season. Momentum matters, but they have to pace themselves as they look towards the second seed.

Detroit Pistons – Can The Supporting Cast Continue Their High Level Of Play?

Detroit’s rise from playoff hopeful to top seed in the East is one of the season’s most unexpected developments, and it’s driven by far more than Cade Cunningham’s star turn. Jalen Duren has blossomed into a bruising interior presence, Ausar Thompson has elevated the perimeter defense, and the role players, especially the shooters, have been performing significantly above preseason expectations.

The real test now is whether this group can maintain that standard when the target on their backs grows larger, when scouting reports catch up, and when the inevitable dip in energy hits. If the supporting cast continues to play like they are, the Pistons have a real shot to end the season at the highest level and potentially win the East.

Golden State Warriors – Can The Veterans Hold On For One More Push?

The Warriors are doing what they can. Stephen Curry can still get hot from deep and win games singlehandedly, but he is having moments where the mileage becomes harder to ignore. The same goes for Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Golden State’s younger players have flashed promise, yet the team still leans heavily on the trio to dictate execution.

If the veterans can muster one more extended run of health and cohesion, the Warriors can be dangerous. But they have had to endure a slugfest of a tough schedule so far and are fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament. The heart is there, but the question is whether the legs can keep up. It doesn’t help that Jonathan Kuminga, one of the younger players with the most potential, isn’t seeing minutes.

Houston Rockets – Will The Point Guard Void Be Too Much To Overcome?

The Houston Rockets have played very well to start the 2025-26 NBA season, mainly because Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have played off each other seamlessly. Amen Thompson and the defensive core are still there, although the team has missed Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith for some time. Still, there is enough talent for the Rockets to be in the mix.

But there might be a worrying sign: no point guard lends itself to major issues against elite teams. The Rockets can rely on talent to easily defeat weaker teams. Still, against top-tier opponents, such as the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and even the San Antonio Spurs, the Rockets have looked lost at times (leading to losses against all of them). Fred VanVleet’s ACL injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, so perhaps the Rockets have to address this issue before the trade deadline.

Indiana Pacers – Can The Fanbase Be Patient In A Tanking Year?

Indiana made the tough but necessary choice to embrace a full rebuild, and that comes with the natural impatience fans feel when losses pile up. The Pacers are going nowhere as long as Tyrese Haliburton, one of the league’s most impactful players, is not available to play. Perhaps the front office seems intent on tanking the season with a chance to get a nice prospect next season.

The question becomes whether the fans, and even some players, can endure the losing pains without losing faith. The NBA Finalists last season, the Pacers hope the bottom-out is short and next season makes it worth the wait. It won’t be easy, because falling from the top to the bottom in just a few months can sting.

Los Angeles Clippers – Is It Finally Time To Trade All The Aging Stars…For Anything?

The Clippers’ situation has devolved faster than anyone anticipated. What was meant to be a veteran-laden contender with championship aspirations now looks like a roster that doesn’t look put together well at all. Their six-win start forces the uncomfortable conversation: Is it better to ride this out in the hope that Kawhi Leonard and James Harden salvage something, or is it time to accept that the era is over and extract whatever value remains?

No contender is coming calling with premium assets for Leonard, but even modest returns would give the Clippers the flexibility they currently lack. The Clippers are finally realizing they have to tear it all down, even if it means accepting pennies on the dollar. Sorry, Clippers fans, the future is very bleak.

Los Angeles Lakers – Talent Leads To Wins, But What Is Missing Against Elite Teams?

The Lakers can beat the teams they’re supposed to beat thanks to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James, but every time they face a true championship-caliber opponent, the flaws might show themselves. Their trio can overwhelm most teams, but the margin for error shrinks dramatically against top-tier competition.

The Lakers need either a roster tweak or a shift to close the gap, because simply relying on superstar brilliance won’t be enough when the postseason intensifies. We have to wait and see how the Big Three holds up against the best teams in the West, including the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets, but this is the doubt in the minds of Lakers fans.

Memphis Grizzlies – What’s The Most On The Market For The Troubled Ja Morant?

Memphis never envisioned their franchise centerpiece becoming the constant source of off-court trouble that Ja Morant has become, and with each issue, the front office is forced to ask the question: what is his trade value in today’s market? Morant has proven to be more trouble than he is worth.

The Grizzlies love what Ja brings on the floor, in theory, but at some point, the organization has to decide if the instability is sustainable. Exploring the market isn’t giving up; it’s gathering information for a rebuild that might be closer than anyone expected. Morant’s value isn’t sky-high right now, but the Grizz need to weigh out the best offer and likely go for it.

Miami Heat – What’s The Right Move To Make To Catch The Pistons In The East?

The Heat are in that classic Miami position: good enough to be in the playoffs, too flawed to dominate, and stuck debating whose version of “all-in” actually moves the needle. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell are very solid, and the Heat culture machine remains intact.

But with Detroit suddenly looking like a powerhouse and the Knicks not too far behind, Miami risks letting this season slip away unless they find the right addition. The Heat rarely panics, but the gap doesn’t have to be too wide in such a weak conference, and doing nothing may be the riskiest move of all.

Milwaukee Bucks – When Is It Time To Pull The Plug On The Greek Freak?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s era could be closer to ending than extending, and Milwaukee knows this better than anyone. The supporting cast (headlined by Ryan Rollins and Myles Turner) hasn’t kept pace with the league’s best, the defense has slipped, and the team’s ceiling feels lower each year.

Trading a generational superstar is a last resort. Still, the Bucks must weigh the diminishing returns of standing pat against the potentially massive haul they could receive while Giannis is still at MVP-level production. It’s a brutal decision for any franchise, but so is wasting his prime on middling results and waiting for the player to cause a fuss.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Who Can Solve The Point Guard Issue?

Minnesota’s frontcourt around Anthony Edwards remains as intimidating as any in basketball, but the point guard position continues to be the loose bolt in an otherwise solid team. Mike Conley’s leadership and steadiness still matter, yet the Wolves need someone with more burst and long-term upside if they’re going to contend deep into the spring.

Anthony Edwards is capable of handling more playmaking, but leaning on him as a full-time initiator limits his scoring. The Timberwolves have the pieces to upgrade, but identifying the right fit, without messing up the balance they’ve built, will determine just how high this team can climb. We have to ask: Is Chris Paul a good fit?

New Orleans Pelicans – Tanking Is Getting Old…But Who Wants Zion?

New Orleans has tried to reset countless times, but another season drifting toward the bottom of the standings forces a harsh reality check: if the Pelicans decide to move Zion Williamson, how many teams are truly willing to take on the risk? When he’s healthy, Zion is a freight train, but injuries and commitment issues have chipped away at his value.

The Pelicans need stability, direction, and players they can count on nightly. Trading Zion may ultimately be the right move, but finding a buyer who believes in his long-term future is another battle entirely. It might not be a pretty situation if the Pelicans are forced into trading Zion for a bag of chips and second-round picks.

New York Knicks – Win The Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes Before Anyone Else?

The Knicks have spent years accumulating assets for the moment a true superstar becomes available, and if Giannis hits the trade block, they want to be first in line. New York finally has everything to support a megastar and easily win the East. The question is whether they should shove all their chips in now or wait for a clearer signal from Milwaukee.

A move of this magnitude could change the franchise overnight, but timing is everything. If the Knicks believe this is their window, hesitation may cost them the opportunity they’ve been preparing for. They also have to be careful not to give up too much, although everyone other than Jalen Brunson should be on the table.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Can The Warriors’ 73-9 Record Be Broken?

The Thunder’s blistering start (only one loss!) feels less like a hot streak and more like the natural next step of a team that’s been building toward something special. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level, Chet Holmgren becoming an All-Star, and a deep supporting cast that plays with consistency, OKC has the blueprint to make history.

The question is whether they will be committed to breaking a record no matter what it takes. Surpassing Golden State’s 73 wins requires health, hunger, and execution for six straight months. It’s possible, but we have seen the Warriors do everything they could to take the record only to lose in the Finals. The Thunder have to tread carefully with another NBA title in their sights.

Orlando Magic – Was The Desmond Bane Deal A Big Mistake?

Orlando brought in Desmond Bane, hoping his shooting and toughness would complement their young core, but the fit hasn’t been as seamless as the front office envisioned. Bane’s two-way play remains valuable, but his presence hasn’t unlocked the playmaking jumps the Magic hoped to see from Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner.

On top of that, the cost, four first-round picks, creates pressure for immediate results that simply haven’t materialized. It’s too early to label the move a disaster, but the Magic must reckon with the idea that they may have invested heavily in a player who overlaps rather than elevates their stars.

Philadelphia 76ers – Is There Any Value For Joel Embiid And Paul George?

The Sixers are staring at a harsh truth: the Embiid-George pairing has been a disaster, and it is time to focus on the Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe duo moving forward. Embiid is trying to stay available, but injuries and postseason frustrations have cast a long shadow, and many have given up on him.

Paul George is still a solid two-way contributor, yet time isn’t on his side, and he looks to be a shell of himself. The Sixers have to find a way to get value for Embiid and George, no matter what it takes, because keeping them and eating at their salary cap isn’t the right move. The burning question, therefore, is what can they possibly get for either aging and injury-prone veteran?

Phoenix Suns – Is The Plan To Settle For A Play-In Spot?

Phoenix is likely headed to a play-in spot. Devin Booker is a superstar, and Dillon Brooks is having the best season of his career, but there isn’t enough for the team to make any noise in the West. What is Phoenix’s plan? Hold onto Devin Booker for dear life…for no reason? Or do the Suns believe that Jalen Green (when he gets healthy) can be their backcourt asset for the foreseeable future?

Yes, there are many questions for the Suns, but they need to decide what the plan is. Their best bet is to move on from auxiliary players because rebuilding around Booker (and possibly Green) has to be the right move rather than trying to aimlessly reach the play-in tournament and head into a first-round exit at best.

Portland Trail Blazers – Which Players Are Truly Cornerstones?

Portland is swimming in young talent, but the challenge lies in separating long-term assets from replaceable players to join Damian Lillard next season. Scoot Henderson has shown flashes but still needs time. Shaedon Sharpe looks like a future All-Star, but is he a max player? Even Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija seem like long-term players or assets who can bring back future picks.

The Trail Blazers can afford patience at this point, but not indecision. Eventually, they’ll need to consolidate their core and pick and choose who they really want to build around. The potential is there; they just need to organize what they want to do going forward.

Sacramento Kings – Blow It Up Now Or At The End Of The Season?

Sacramento’s crisis has taken center stage. After signing Russell Westbrook to join Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, hopes were high that the Kings could stabilize as a playoff fixture. Instead, the defense has regressed, the offense looks predictable, and the supporting cast has failed to rise to the moment.

The front office now faces a dilemma: shake things up midseason and recoup value for their stars, or ride it out and risk the market cooling by summer. Either way, the Kings must acknowledge that standing still only pushes them further away from any progress. If it was up to us? Trade everyone, starting with Zach LaVine, and start fresh as soon as possible.

San Antonio Spurs – All-In For Giannis Antetokounmpo Or Not?

The Spurs‘ future is obviously incredibly bright, but pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama in the short term would create one of the most breathtaking duos in modern NBA history. The Spurs have the picks, the patience, and the developmental infrastructure to make a compelling offer.

But the question is whether they should accelerate their timeline when Wembanyama is still half a step away from being a fully formed superstar who can run away with MVP awards. Going all-in could vault them into contention instantly, yet it could also derail a slow, steady rebuild that’s already showing signs of promise. If the Spurs can get Giannis without losing Stephon Castle, it might be something they have to do.

Toronto Raptors – Any Other Moves To Make A Push In The East?

Toronto has retooled on the fly by trading for Brandon Ingram, and their core looks exciting. The front office must decide if another move, perhaps for a scoring guard or a more dynamic rim protector, is necessary to truly compete. The Raptors have no interest in drifting toward the middle; they want an identity rooted in speed, defense, and versatility.

If they can find the right piece to complement Scottie Barnes and the developing core around him, they could become one of the East’s most annoying matchups. If not, they risk being a solid team in a weak Eastern Conference but ultimately failing in the first round of the playoffs.

Utah Jazz – How Much Longer To Wait Before Trading Lauri Markkanen?

Utah flirted with the idea of a massive blow-up two seasons ago but never fully committed, essentially because Lauri Markkanen blossomed into an All-Star who fits any system. The problem is that the Jazz are too bad to justify keeping him without surrounding him with more top-end talent, and the offers they’ve received are tempting enough to keep discussions alive.

The Jazz must decide whether Markkanen is part of their future or simply their most valuable trade chip. Waiting could increase his price, but it could also diminish leverage if Utah’s direction becomes too transparent. It’s a delicate gamble for a team that wants to develop youngsters but remain respectable. They might have to pull the trigger on a trade sooner rather than later.

Washington Wizards – Which Youngster Needs To Move On?

Washington’s rebuild has produced several intriguing young players, but too many of them overlap in position, weaknesses, or developmental needs. To avoid stagnation, the Wizards need to identify which prospects benefit most from a new environment and which fit the franchise’s long-term vision.

Having too many young players who aren’t sure how to play, let alone win, consistently in the NBA is going to get messy. CJ McCollum obviously doesn’t belong, but he isn’t the issue ahead of players such as Cam Whitmore or Bub Carrington, who aren’t having the best starts to the new campaign.