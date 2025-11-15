Hawks May Explore Trading Kristaps Porzingis To Boost Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Kristaps Porzingis arrived in Atlanta as a gamble the front office felt was worth taking.

The idea was simple: pair Trae Young with a seven-footer who could stretch the floor, finish plays, and give them another postseason-tested piece. Just a few months later, the narrative has shifted. Instead, about the fit between the two stars, league sources are talking about whether Porzingis will finish the season in Atlanta.

Evan Sidery reported that rival executives believe Atlanta could explore trading Porzingis as the deadline gets closer, mainly because his $30.7 million expiring contract gives them options they didn’t have before.

On paper, Porzingis has been fine. He’s averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks. He still stretches defenses, still changes shots at the rim, and still brings a skill set most players his size don’t have. The issue isn’t talent. It’s the familiar concern that refuses to go away: staying healthy.

He has already missed four games, and that pattern is the main reason the Hawks haven’t fully committed to him.

Perhaps the bigger reason might be the rise of Onyeka Okongwu. The sixth-year star has had a drastic jump, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range. His jumper looks smooth, and his latest breakout performance is turning heads. In the 132-122 win against the Jazz, he finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, going 11-18 from the field and 8-14 from 3-point range.

And this was without Porzingis. This forced the Hawks to think in a direction they didn’t want to. If Okongwu can be the stretch big the Hawks need, he is a much cheaper option than Porzingis.

This isn’t a fire-sale situation. Atlanta wants to win. That’s exactly why trading Porzingis is on the table. His contract gives them flexibility, and plenty of teams would take a chance on a big man who can shoot, pass, and block shots. The Hawks could turn that expiring deal into someone more durable, or someone who fits better with Okongwu and the direction they seem to be leaning.

Keeping Porzingis is still possible if they decide continuity matters more than flexibility, but the momentum around a potential move is real. The combination of an expiring deal, recurring injury questions, and Okongwu’s rise has created a natural fork in the road.