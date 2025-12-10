Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Cup Quarterfinal Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantage

The Los Angeles Lakers face their first real “must-win” test of the NBA Cup when they host the San Antonio Spurs tonight in a quarterfinal that feels significantly bigger than a typical December game. You have Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level, Austin Reaves suddenly looking like an All-NBA guard, and a Spurs team that has quietly turned into one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

The Lakers are at 17-6, fresh off a road swing where Doncic dropped a 31-15-11 triple-double on the 76ers and reminded everyone why he is the early scoring champion at 35.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Reaves has exploded as the perfect co-star, averaging 28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on a ridiculous 50.9% from the field. With LeBron James picking his spots as a playmaker and Deandre Ayton anchoring the paint, the Lakers have climbed to an offensive rating of 118.3, right near the top of the league.

The Spurs are not coming in scared. They sit at 16-7 and just survived a 135-132 shootout in New Orleans behind a balanced attack that saw Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper all come up big.

They own an offensive rating of 118.2 and are right behind the Lakers, living in that “we can’t guard anybody but you can’t guard us either” zone.

Fox is the head of the snake at 24.3 points and 6.5 assists on 48.6% from the field, while sophomore Stephon Castle adds 17.4 points, 5.8 boards, and 7.4 assists, and Devin Vassell chips in 15.7 points as a secondary scorer. This is a guard-driven team that wants to turn every game into a track meet, spread the floor with Barnes and Julian Champagnie, and let Fox attack mismatches.

These teams had already faced each other once in the regular season, a game the Spurs lost in Los Angeles, 118-116, when Victor Wembanyama still appeared to be the biggest problem on the floor. This time, San Antonio comes in without its 7-foot-4 cheat code, and that changes the equation in a big way.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers

Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain), listed as questionable.

San Antonio Spurs

Jordan McLaughlin (left hamstring strain), questionable.

Victor Wembanyama (left calf strain), out.

Two-way players are around, but they should not impact this matchup unless something truly wild happens. The headline here is simple: the Spurs are without Wembanyama, and just hoping their guards stay upright in a tough matchup against an All-NBA backcourt with Doncic and Reaves.

Advantages

This version of the Lakers is built for tournament basketball. Doncic is the best player in the matchup by a mile, and he plays like a walking triple-double threat every night. In a single-elimination environment, having the one guy who can completely take over the game is everything.

Reaves has turned into the perfect pressure valve. At 28.4 points per game on 50.9% shooting, he punishes every trap or hard hedge thrown at Doncic and has already stacked multiple 30-plus and 40-plus nights in the last couple of weeks.

Add LeBron’s playmaking and Ayton’s efficiency inside, and you get a team that can spam pick-and-rolls, live at the free-throw line, and attack mismatches over and over until the opponent breaks.

Defensively, the Lakers are not elite, but they have size and experience. Ayton at the rim, LeBron as a roaming helper, Marcus Smart back in the rotation, and a playoff-style game plan aimed at taking the ball out of Fox’s hands should slow the Spurs just enough.

With no Wembanyama, the Spurs do not have a true interior force to punish smaller lineups, which lets the Lakers lean into spacing and switchability.

But you cannot sleep on an offense this dynamic. The Spurs’ 119.6 points per game is not a fluke. Fox can go toe-to-toe with anyone for stretches, Castle is already a high-level pick-and-roll playmaker, and Vassell, Barnes, and Champagnie provide real spacing and secondary scoring. When the Spurs get rolling, they can drop 35-point quarters in bunches.

They are also battle-tested in close games. We have already seen Fox close out wins with late-game free throws, Dylan Harper hit big shots like in New Orleans, and the supporting cast come up with clutch plays like Luke Kornet’s game-saving block in Orlando. In a one-and-done cup environment, that kind of collective confidence matters.

The path for the Spurs is simple: push the pace, test the Lakers’ transition defense, force Doncic to work on every possession defensively, and hope the whistle favors their guards. If they hit threes early, this can turn into a shootout where anything can happen.

Prediction: Who Wins And By How Much?

As fun as the Spurs have been, this matchup feels like it belongs to the Lakers. Doncic is playing like the best offensive engine on the planet, Reaves is in full breakout mode, and the Lakers have the home crowd plus the experience edge in big-stage games. Take away Wembanyama, and the Spurs lose the one matchup advantage that could truly tilt the series.

I expect the Spurs’ guards to keep it close for three quarters, but in winning time, the combination of Luka’s shot-making and LeBron’s decision-making should be too much.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers 118, San Antonio Spurs 109.