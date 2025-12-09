Marcus Smart Teases Return As Lakers Prepare For Critical Matchup vs. Spurs

Marcus Smart may finally be nearing a return for the Lakers, and he made that clear while speaking with reporters after practice on Tuesday. With the team preparing for a crucial matchup against the Spurs, Smart sounded optimistic about his chances of being available.

“Back is feeling good. Felt good in practice today,” said Smart, via Mike Trudell. “I’m gonna give it a shot tomorrow and see how it feels.”

Smart, 31, has missed six consecutive games for the Lakers due to a left lumbar muscle strain. He was producing quality minutes for JJ Redick this season, starting in nine games with averages of 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 40.8 percent shooting (25.4 percent from three).

While this latest setback has been brutal for Smart, things are finally looking up for the first time in weeks. Earlier today, he was seen putting up perimeter shots and moving comfortably during practice, adding even more evidence that his return is imminent.

The 11-year veteran is still in his first season as a Laker and has made the most impact for them defensively. As a former Defensive Player of the Year, he has been an effective counter to Luka’s shortcomings, filling in what the Slovenian superstar lacks.

Smart’s return comes at a convenient time for Los Angeles, who will need all hands on deck for tomorrow’s showdown against the Spurs. Even without Victor Wembanyama (left calf strain), San Antonio poses a major challenge with elite scoring guards like De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

For the Lakers, keeping up with those quick and versatile players will be the key to their success. At 17-6, they already have the makings of a great team, but this upcoming stretch will push them to the limit.

A win tomorrow will put Los Angeles into the Emirates NBA Cup East Semifinals, a tournament they won back in 2023. This time, with a brand new centerpiece, the Lakers will be looking to prove that they have what it takes to win the title.

Fortunately, with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic having the best seasons of their careers, their position in the West has never looked better. Even amid a flurry of injuries and players going in and out of the lineup, they have maintained a steady winning pace all year.

With Smart back in the lineup, the Lakers can be fully whole once again for the first time this season. Now that everyone is back, we will see what this team is truly capable of and where they rank among the league’s best.

As for Marcus Smart, he knows how to play his role. As a defensive-first guard, he is at his best as support for Luka Doncic, and that is exactly how JJ Redick plans to use him.

Ultimately, Smart’s return signals an important turning point for a team preparing for a demanding stretch. With the roster finally nearing full strength, the Lakers have a chance to build real momentum and sharpen their identity as they push deeper into the season.