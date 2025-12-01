JJ Redick Provides Promising Update On Marcus Smart’s Injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart is expected to remain sidelined for the team’s upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns tonight. Although this would mark three consecutive games for the Lakers without Smart, head coach JJ Redick provided a promising update on the guard’s injury while speaking with the media before the game.

“He was feeling a little tightness- I guess it was three games ago now. Before the game, playing through it, tightened up after. It was really tight the next day, the day before Thanksgiving.” Redick said, while recalling Smart’s condition.

“We got imaging. Imaging was unremarkable,” he continued. “Looks like a normal 11-year NBA veteran. We’ve all gotten that MRI. So we’re not concerned long-term.”

“It’s a day-to-day thing. I had a number of those week-to-two-week episodes during a stretch of my career when I played for the Clippers. It would just pop up. It would feel like you’re progressing, and then you kind of plateau. So we expect him to be back soon. It’s not a long-term thing.”

Marcus Smart has missed a fair amount of time due to lower back issues. While this would typically raise concerns about his availability moving forward, Redick’s statement seems to be encouraging.

Even without Smart, the Purple and Gold have looked like a formidable unit. With a seven-game winning streak and a 15-4 record, the Lakers will only look to get better once the veteran guard is back in the rotation.

The Lakers Will Need Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a far more competitive unit over the last stretch of games. With LeBron James returning to the rotation, Los Angeles has emerged as one of the best offensive units in the league.

With the trio of James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves leading the team, the Purple and Gold are strong. However, with a defensive rating of 114.9 (17th in the NBA), the Lakers could benefit from improving their defensive discipline.

In this regard, a player such as Marcus Smart becomes quite essential. Although Smart hasn’t been the most consistent contributor on the offensive end, his mental toughness, communication, and defensive instincts are key factors in keeping the Lakers competitive.

Currently, Los Angeles appears to be getting by on superior offensive displays, especially with Doncic and Reaves carrying a majority of the team’s scoring load. While this has been impressive, their complacency with sizable leads has allowed opposing teams to close the gap.

Marcus Smart’s veteran leadership and impact are quite valuable in these circumstances. Although he remains sidelined against Phoenix, the Lakers will hope to see Gabe Vincent play a larger role to make up for Smart’s absence.