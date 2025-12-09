Best Trade Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo: Rich Paul Weighs In

Rich Paul discusses what type of return Milwaukee should pursue in any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Rich Paul reignited the conversation about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future this week, offering his view on what type of return would make sense for Milwaukee. His comments on the ‘Game Over Podcast’ quickly drew attention as the Bucks star continues to dominate headlines.

“With Giannis, it doesn’t have to be a star because you’re not getting a star back. You’re not getting Luka, you’re not getting Jokic, you’re not getting Shai,” said Paul. “If I’m the Bucks, I’m looking at a young player, high character, high talent, high IQ. I’m calling Atlanta. I want Jalen Johnson. He’s from Milwaukee.”

Paul’s stance immediately fueled debate, especially with Atlanta mentioned as a team capable of offering the kind of young talent he described. It adds another layer to the growing discussion about how the Bucks should approach the future and what a realistic trade framework would look like if that moment ever arrives.

Ultimately, the Bucks will control how this plays out, and we know they would rather keep Antetokounmpo. But as tensions reach a peak amid ongoing struggles this season, there is growing belief that a Giannis trade is becoming inevitable.

Now, with Giannis’ future uncertain, teams are lining up for the chance to add him, preparing their best trade offers in the form of packages with multiple players and picks. Of course, not every team has the assets to make a deal.

The price will be high for a two-time MVP and NBA champion in his prime, but Paul believes the Hawks are in a favorable position. Instead of building a package around Trae Young, they could maximize their offer by keeping Young and centering a deal around Jalen Johnson instead.

Johnson is arguably one of the best players the Bucks could get right now, as he has been lighting it up in Atlanta. In 22 games this season, the young swingman is averaging 23.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 53.4 percent shooting (40.4 percent from three).

Johnson has been the spark behind Atlanta’s 14-11 start, and he is only just getting started at 22 years old. He would normally be untouchable in trade talks, but the Hawks might make an exception for Antetokounmpo, who is having another amazing season with averages of 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.9 percent shooting (43.5 percent from three).

The final offer could look something like this: Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and four first-round picks in exchange for Giannis. The Hawks would bring a true superstar to Atlanta and pair him with Young to become contenders for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Bucks can get ahead on a rebuild with several young assets and important draft capital to either trade or use in constructing their roster from the ground up.

With months to go before February’s deadline, the possibilities are endless when it comes to Giannis, and the ripple effects could reshape the league. Every front office is already gaming out scenarios, weighing the cost of an all-in swing against the chance to land a franchise-altering star. What happens next will determine not just Milwaukee’s direction, but the balance of power across the NBA.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram
ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
