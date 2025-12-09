Lakers Are Nearly Clean In Latest Injury Report vs. Spurs

The Lakers head into Wednesday’s NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Spurs with one of their simplest injury reports of the season. After weeks of navigating absences, Los Angeles enters the matchup nearly at full strength as they look to advance.

Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain) is listed as questionable, marking the only new update for the Lakers ahead of tipoff (via Jovan Buha). His status will be monitored leading up to game time as the team determines whether he’s ready to return to action.

Outside of Kleber, the Lakers have no additional injuries reported. LeBron James (left foot arthritis), Marcus Smart (back), and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) are all available for the matchup. Their return to full participation gives the Lakers rare lineup continuity at a crucial point in the tournament.

On the Spurs side, the biggest headline is the absence of Victor Wembanyama (left calf strain), who has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game. With averages of 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game on 50.2 percent shooting (34.5 percent from three), the loss significantly alters San Antonio’s outlook as they prepare to face a near-healthy Lakers roster.

Beyond Wembanyama, the Spurs will also be without three two-way players: Harrison Ingram (G League – Two-Way), David Jones Garcia (G League – Two-Way), and Riley Minix (G League – Two-Way). Additionally, Jordan McLaughlin (left hamstring strain) is listed as questionable, leaving San Antonio with limited backcourt depth.

The good news for the Spurs is that Wembanyama is expected back soon, which should put them right back in position to contend in the West. At 16-7, they have shown they have what it takes to keep up with the NBA elites.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have an opportunity to build up and maximize their chemistry with a full team available. There’s no telling how long it will last, but we can expect some of their best basketball now that nothing is holding them back.

Even amid various injuries, they still rank second in the West, thanks to Luka Doncic, who is having a career year in Los Angeles. This season, in 17 games, he’s averaging 35.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.2 percent shooting (33.5 percent from three).

If he can lead them to a win tomorrow, the Lakers will qualify for the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Los Angeles already won the tournament in 2023, and they have a chance to become the first team in NBA history to win it twice.

As the bracket narrows and the stakes rise, the Lakers know these opportunities do not come often. A healthy roster gives them the foundation they need, but execution will determine whether this run continues. With momentum on their side, they can show just how far this group can go when everything aligns.