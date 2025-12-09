OKC Thunder HC Responds To Devin Booker Exposing Their ‘Secret’ Defensive Tactics

Mark Daigneault and the Thunder are set to face the short-handed Suns tomorrow, with a chance to reach the semi-finals of the NBA Cup. Following their practice tonight, Daigneault addressed Booker’s comments from earlier in the season, where Devin Booker claimed that the “secret is out” on how the Thunder defends their opponents following their 123-119 win over Phoenix in November.

“I didn’t hear that. We just focus on what’s between the lines. Everybody says stuff after the games in terms of interviews — whether it’s a compliment or anything else,” Daigneault said. “We just focus on what we can control between the lines.”

“I mentioned it after the game, I have a lot of respect for their competitiveness, they’re an every-possession team on both ends of the floor. They play with a major edge. They’re organized on offense, they’re disciplined on defense. So they don’t beat themselves,” said the Thunder coach initially while reviewing tomorrow’s quarter finals matchup.

“They put themselves in a position to win the possession. When you do that consistently across possessions, you put yourself in a position to win the games. That’s what they’re doing right now. They really are a feisty, detailed, hungry team.”

The Thunder’s head coach took a gentleman’s route to calmly say that the defending champions are not focused on what others say after games and instead are locked in on what happens between the lines.

The reigning champs are currently 23-1 for this season and are fighting for a potential chance to go to the NBA Cup Finals for the second time in as many seasons.

In 2024-25, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks upset the eventual NBA champions in the Cup’s final game, and this time the Thunder will look to taste the glory they could smell inches away last season.

If the Thunder beat the Suns tomorrow night, they face the winner of the matchup between the Lakers and the Spurs. The winner of that game will then have a chance to go to Vegas and win the third edition of the NBA Cup.

What Devin Booker Said Following Suns’ Last Game Against OKC Thunder

The Suns tried to rally back in the game down the stretch, but the Thunder’s resilient defense did not let them complete the run when they faced each other on November 28. Devin Booker sounded off after the Suns’ comeback attempt fell short against the Thunder in a 119-123 loss.

“The secret is out. They do speed you up. They play aggressively. They’ll grab, they’ll hold, but it’s never like when you’re in a shooting position,” Booker said. “It’s always on the handle or on your drives when they get away with it.”

While Booker seemingly gave them credit for defensive intensity, he sounded a bit unhappy with the level of aggression that officials allow them in the game.

Devin Booker finished that night with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while shooting an inefficient 38.5% from the field (5-of-13). He will likely not be available in tomorrow’s matchup, but Suns head coach Jordan Ott’s take seemed positive on him nearing a return from injury.

Do you think the Suns can manage to beat the Thunder tomorrow without Devin Booker or Jalen Green? Let us know what you think in the comments section.