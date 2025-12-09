Thunder vs. Suns Injury Report: Key Updates Ahead Of Wednesday’s Matchup

The Thunder received a much-needed boost ahead of their matchup with the Suns, entering the weekend with renewed momentum after navigating a stretch of significant injuries. With both teams battling for positioning in the West, Saturday’s game arrives with elevated stakes.

For Oklahoma City, several key players are set to return: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow bursitis), Lu Dort (adductor strain), and Alex Caruso (quad contusion) are all available for the matchup, giving them some welcome reinforcements for the NBA Cup West Quarterfinal.

Two rotation players will remain sidelined for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe (knee soreness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus strain) are both out, leaving Oklahoma City still short-handed in certain areas despite getting multiple starters back.

On Phoenix’s side, Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable, which is an upgrade from his previous designation. Booker is having an impressive season with averages of 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 45.7 percent shooting (31.5 percent from three), but his status has created uncertainty for the Suns as they prepare for one of their toughest tests of December.

At 23-1, and winners of 15 straight games, the Thunder are on track for one of the greatest regular seasons ever. With a deep and talented roster that has developed seamless chemistry, everything is clicking right now, and they are set to get even stronger with their MVP returning.

The superstar guard is having his best season yet with averages of 32.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 55.6 percent shooting (44.3 percent from three). He missed the Thunder’s previous game against the Utah Jazz, but they still pulled away with an easy 131-101 win thanks to big performances from the supporting cast.

With Shai back in the fold, the Thunder are once again at the peak of their powers, and the Suns will have a major challenge. In 10 home games, OKC has not lost once this season, and that streak will likely continue if Booker is ruled out.

Even if he plays, however, the Thunder are performing at a level that is hard to match right now. As a young team with no glaring weaknesses, Oklahoma City has set an impossible standard, and this feels like only the beginning.

As the roster gets healthier, we will finally see more of this team at full strength, and that is a scary sight given they have only lost one game so far. If the Thunder continue on this trajectory, it will be NBA history in the making, but they are committed to taking it one game at a time.

For now, all their focus is on tomorrow’s matchup and ensuring the team stays ready regardless of Shai’s status.

With their stars returning and momentum fully behind them, the Thunder enter this stretch with a chance to solidify their place among the league’s elite. The expectations are higher now, but so is the confidence, and each game offers another opportunity to build on what has already been a historic start. If they stay healthy and locked in, the path ahead could be even more special than what we have seen so far.