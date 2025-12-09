Thunder vs. Suns Injury Report: Key Updates Ahead Of Wednesday’s Matchup

Thunder updates include changes at the top of the rotation, with multiple players shifting status for the Suns matchup.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 30, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles at a fan during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Thunder received a much-needed boost ahead of their matchup with the Suns, entering the weekend with renewed momentum after navigating a stretch of significant injuries. With both teams battling for positioning in the West, Saturday’s game arrives with elevated stakes.

For Oklahoma City, several key players are set to return: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow bursitis), Lu Dort (adductor strain), and Alex Caruso (quad contusion) are all available for the matchup, giving them some welcome reinforcements for the NBA Cup West Quarterfinal.

Two rotation players will remain sidelined for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe (knee soreness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus strain) are both out, leaving Oklahoma City still short-handed in certain areas despite getting multiple starters back.

On Phoenix’s side, Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable, which is an upgrade from his previous designation. Booker is having an impressive season with averages of 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 45.7 percent shooting (31.5 percent from three), but his status has created uncertainty for the Suns as they prepare for one of their toughest tests of December.

At 23-1, and winners of 15 straight games, the Thunder are on track for one of the greatest regular seasons ever. With a deep and talented roster that has developed seamless chemistry, everything is clicking right now, and they are set to get even stronger with their MVP returning.

The superstar guard is having his best season yet with averages of 32.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 55.6 percent shooting (44.3 percent from three). He missed the Thunder’s previous game against the Utah Jazz, but they still pulled away with an easy 131-101 win thanks to big performances from the supporting cast.

With Shai back in the fold, the Thunder are once again at the peak of their powers, and the Suns will have a major challenge. In 10 home games, OKC has not lost once this season, and that streak will likely continue if Booker is ruled out.

Even if he plays, however, the Thunder are performing at a level that is hard to match right now. As a young team with no glaring weaknesses, Oklahoma City has set an impossible standard, and this feels like only the beginning.

As the roster gets healthier, we will finally see more of this team at full strength, and that is a scary sight given they have only lost one game so far. If the Thunder continue on this trajectory, it will be NBA history in the making, but they are committed to taking it one game at a time.

For now, all their focus is on tomorrow’s matchup and ensuring the team stays ready regardless of Shai’s status.

With their stars returning and momentum fully behind them, the Thunder enter this stretch with a chance to solidify their place among the league’s elite. The expectations are higher now, but so is the confidence, and each game offers another opportunity to build on what has already been a historic start. If they stay healthy and locked in, the path ahead could be even more special than what we have seen so far.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Apr 6, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) team owner Michael Jordan watches his racer during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Video: Michael Jordan Laughs At Fan Playing Music Outside A Federal Courtroom Amid NASCAR Trial
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like