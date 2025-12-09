Video: Michael Jordan Laughs At Fan Playing Music Outside A Federal Courtroom Amid NASCAR Trial

The former Bulls veteran Michael Jordan is also a billionaire who owns 23XI Racing, a stock car racing team in NASCAR. He and Denny Hamlin of 23XI Racing, alongside Bob Jenkins of Front Row Motorsports, have sued NASCAR, alleging anti-competitive issues. Decades after he retired from the NBA, Michael Jordan’s fans remain his loyal supporters, even in such trying times not directly related to basketball.

During the trial, Michael Jordan went viral on social media after being recorded while exiting a federal courtroom in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was recorded laughing at the type of support he saw from his NBA fans, even in such a trying time. A fan was seen playing the ‘Be Like Mike’ theme song from the famous 1991 Gatorade commercial outside the courtroom.

Michael Jordan laughed at a fan playing music as he exited the courthouse earlier #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/srk7ZYq1ck — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) December 8, 2025

Jordan saw the supporter and heard the music he was playing, and instantly laughed on his way out of the day’s proceedings. NBA fans made this video go viral on social media as supporters ogled at him as the greatest player of all time.

“MJ is one of America’s greatest treasures.”

“Everyone loves Mike. He can run for president and win!”

“This mf has a true aura.”

“Great, next: The Bulls intro when they introduced him.”

Coincidentally, when Jordan was entering the courtroom, a viral video of the Bulls legend also showed that a fan played the Bulls’ iconic entry music when Michael arrived for the proceedings.

As Michael Jordan walked into court for today’s proceedings, a fan was playing the Chicago Bulls’ into music. Jordan is scheduled to testify this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qTA9q9r9XJ — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) December 5, 2025

At that time, Jordan did not have a reaction since he seemed locked into what was going to happen inside the courtroom. But on his way out, he seemed a lot more relaxed and hence reacted to the fan’s unique show of support.

“He wasn’t laughing at him. He laughed at the memory that brought back.”

“He laughed, hearing the song. He didn’t laugh at a fan,” clarified some fans who believed the video was miscategorized as Jordan laughing at a fan and not at the fan’s actions.

The trial is reportedly over a charter agreement for NASCAR that saw 13 out of 15 team owners in agreement except Jordan, Hamlin (for 23XI), and Jenkins (for Front Row). Jordan is reportedly alleging that NASCAR has monopolistic practices and warrants an antitrust investigation since that goes against the spirit of competition.

While the final verdict of this trial would be interesting, it is very reassuring for Michael Jordan’s legacy that his NBA fans still show up to support him wherever he goes in his life.