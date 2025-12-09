Chris Paul Opens Up About Clippers Exit And Why He’s At Peace With It

Chris Paul is finally opening up about his turbulent exit from the Clippers, offering a calmer, more reflective perspective than the one that surrounded his departure. After weeks of headlines and speculation, Paul shared why he feels grounded now, even as the situation took on a life of its own.

“I don’t regret anything,” Paul said, via People. “I was in Atlanta with a whole bunch of family. It was my last time gonna be playing there. That’s life. The whole thing took on a life of its own, you know? But I’m excited to be back here with my family.”

That mindset extends to what comes next, as Paul made it clear he is focused less on the noise and more on embracing whatever role awaits him moving forward.

“I’m actually at peace with everything,” he said. “More than anything, I’m excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next.”

Paul, 40, signed with the Clippers this summer before announcing his final season. After spending the best seven years of his career in Los Angeles, he dreamed of an ending befitting a future Hall of Famer.

Instead, Paul was exiled from the franchise after just 16 games. Citing a conflict in leadership styles, the Clippers promptly dismissed Paul in an act of blatant disrespect. He reportedly was not on speaking terms with Tyronn Lue and clashed with players and coaches alike.

According to Lue, however, he never actually had a problem with Chris. In a recent chat with reporters, he denied having any beef with the Clippers legend.

“That ain’t true,” said Lue. “How is he gonna play and I’m not talking to him? There was a stretch when he wasn’t gonna play and be out of the rotation. It was tough for him because he’s a competitor.”

Whatever the true story between Chris Paul and the Clippers, there is no going back now. That is one reunion that never should have happened and may forever taint Paul’s legacy with the franchise.

As for what comes next, Paul confirmed that he does not want to end things like this. As the season plays out, he will be looking for another opportunity, and multiple teams have already shown interest. At this stage of his career, Chris should not expect a major role, but he can still have a positive impact in the right situation.

For now, the NBA legend is going to take some time for himself and reflect on the recent series of events. In the meantime, he will be catching up on the things he has missed out on over all of these years.

Paul’s journey now shifts toward finding a situation that matches both his experience and his desire for a meaningful final chapter. The league will keep watching to see where he lands, but the next move will be his to define. However it unfolds, this ending with the Clippers will shape the way he approaches whatever comes next.