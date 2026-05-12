Austin Reaves Reflects On Relationship With LeBron James Amid Lakers Uncertainty

Lakers guard Austin Reaves does not know what will happen next after losing in a second-round sweep to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following five straight seasons in Los Angeles, he’s set to opt out of his contract and become a free agent in the summer.

Even if he does come back, there’s no guarantee the rest of his teammates will return with him. As it stands, LeBron James’ situation remains precarious, and there is still much debate on whether he intends to retire, join a new team, or return to the Lakers. Whatever he decides, Reaves is grateful for the time he spent playing alongside the NBA legend (and four-time champion), whom he credits with maximizing his career from day one.

“My rookie year, I had no idea what the heck was going on. He took me under his wing and has given me every opportunity that I could ever ask for. He trusted me. Further than the court, we’ve built a real friendship, and he’s into golf now, so we’re a lot closer,” said Reaves, via Michael Scotto. “But it’s been super fun, and I hope to continue to do that. He’s taught me a lot. I owe him a lot for my career. He’s given me confidence every single day. Even after I missed the three to tie the game, he was walking behind me, and he said, ‘Hell of a shot,’ and it just speaks to the character that he has in whatever he does on the court.”

Austin went undrafted in 2021, although he and his agent famously declined second-round opportunities to join other teams. He would later join the Lakers in August, where LeBron took him under his wing right away. Despite being a relatively older rookie at the time (23), Reaves initially struggled to shine in limited minutes, but he worked his way into becoming a core member of the rotation. This season, he was the second-leading scorer on the team with averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three.

Under LeBron’s guidance, Reaves has enhanced and expanded his impact on the court beyond what anyone thought possible. As much as his own game brought out Reave’s best, LeBron’s attitude and leadership had also helped by providing support and wisdom during critical stretches. The process is set to earn Reaves a massive new contract this summer, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

As for James, it’s becoming increasingly clear that both sides are still open to staying together. As much as Rob Pelinka wants to reassemble what Doncic had in Dallas, re-signing LeBron on a team-friendly deal may be the best outcome for everyone, especially for Austin, who still wants to win at the highest levels. At 27 years old, there’s still much he can learn, and we know that James still has plenty left to teach. Only time will tell when their run as teammates ends, but nothing is off the table for a Lakers team desperate to climb the hierarchy.