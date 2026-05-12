Austin Reaves Reflects On Relationship With LeBron James Amid Lakers Uncertainty

Lakers guard Austin Reaves speaks on how LeBron James has affected his career.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lakers guard Austin Reaves does not know what will happen next after losing in a second-round sweep to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following five straight seasons in Los Angeles, he’s set to opt out of his contract and become a free agent in the summer.

Even if he does come back, there’s no guarantee the rest of his teammates will return with him. As it stands, LeBron James’ situation remains precarious, and there is still much debate on whether he intends to retire, join a new team, or return to the Lakers. Whatever he decides, Reaves is grateful for the time he spent playing alongside the NBA legend (and four-time champion), whom he credits with maximizing his career from day one.

“My rookie year, I had no idea what the heck was going on. He took me under his wing and has given me every opportunity that I could ever ask for. He trusted me. Further than the court, we’ve built a real friendship, and he’s into golf now, so we’re a lot closer,” said Reaves, via Michael Scotto. “But it’s been super fun, and I hope to continue to do that. He’s taught me a lot. I owe him a lot for my career. He’s given me confidence every single day. Even after I missed the three to tie the game, he was walking behind me, and he said, ‘Hell of a shot,’ and it just speaks to the character that he has in whatever he does on the court.”

Austin went undrafted in 2021, although he and his agent famously declined second-round opportunities to join other teams. He would later join the Lakers in August, where LeBron took him under his wing right away. Despite being a relatively older rookie at the time (23), Reaves initially struggled to shine in limited minutes, but he worked his way into becoming a core member of the rotation. This season, he was the second-leading scorer on the team with averages of 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three.

Under LeBron’s guidance, Reaves has enhanced and expanded his impact on the court beyond what anyone thought possible. As much as his own game brought out Reave’s best, LeBron’s attitude and leadership had also helped by providing support and wisdom during critical stretches. The process is set to earn Reaves a massive new contract this summer, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

As for James, it’s becoming increasingly clear that both sides are still open to staying together. As much as Rob Pelinka wants to reassemble what Doncic had in Dallas, re-signing LeBron on a team-friendly deal may be the best outcome for everyone, especially for Austin, who still wants to win at the highest levels. At 27 years old, there’s still much he can learn, and we know that James still has plenty left to teach. Only time will tell when their run as teammates ends, but nothing is off the table for a Lakers team desperate to climb the hierarchy.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Grading Every Season Of The LeBron James Lakers Era
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