JJ Redick did not hold back when describing LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers closed out their first-round series against the Houston Rockets, calling his career the greatest the league has ever seen while praising his leadership and impact.

Redick pointed to a moment after the game that captured the mood inside the locker room.

“Well, when we, the coaches, came back, we get an all-in call after the game, and when we all went in there, I don’t know why, but the lights were off, and literally every single guy was going, bahhh, bahhh. It speaks to his greatness. To me, he’s had the greatest career of any NBA player.”

“You can argue all you want, and I don’t care to postulate on who’s the greatest of all time, but he’s one of, if not the greatest of all time. For him to do it again and answer the bell again, it’s baffling in some ways. The leadership aspect that I talked about, he has this ability to set the tone for the entire group, and he did that again tonight. Our guys responded, and I’m really happy for him.”

That performance came against the Houston Rockets, where James once again carried the Lakers despite roster challenges. With Luka Doncic unavailable for the series and Austin Reaves missing four games, James stepped into full control of the offense. In Game 6, he finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, setting the pace early and never allowing Houston to recover.

Across the series, James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, continuing to operate as the central force behind everything the Lakers did on both ends of the floor. His ability to read defenses, control tempo, and create efficient offense remains elite, even as he approaches his mid-40s.

Reaves echoed that sentiment from a player’s perspective.

“I told him after the game, and I would like to think we have a really good relationship. I went over to LeBron James and was like, you’re insane. The stuff you’re doing is not normal. He’s been in the league for 23 years, and the way he demands a game, the way he can control a game, it’s impressive.”

“I don’t think you can put into words how special he was, not just tonight, but this series, this year. I’m just happy I don’t have to play against him.”

James himself reinforced that mindset in a recent interview, where he addressed his battle with Father Time in direct terms. He stated that he is still in control and continues to outperform expectations, a claim supported by both his production and his influence on winning.

The Lakers now move on to face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round, a matchup that presents a significantly tougher challenge. The Thunder’s defensive pressure and depth will test every aspect of Los Angeles’ system.

Still, as Redick and Reaves both made clear, having James at the center changes the equation. His ability to elevate his team, especially in high-stakes situations, remains one of the most reliable factors in the league.